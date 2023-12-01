Just when you think that this week's Beyoncé news takeover is done, the superstar pulls out another surprise. The singer capped off her jam-packed week —which included in-person appearances in Los Angeles and London for the premieres of the Renaissance concert film —by dropping a brand-new song. Her first release in a year, "My House," made its debut in the end credits of the highly-anticipated movie, and also arrived on streaming at midnight on December 1st (before some members of the BeyHive could even finish their first viewings of the film).

The new track clocks in at over four minutes and was co-produced by Beyoncé and her longtime collaborator The-Dream. "My House" is another celebratory, infectious track in the vein of her seventh studio album, oozing with confidence and energizing listeners with its hook, "Who let these goons out the house." The bold track is the embodiment of the proclamation Beyoncé made in the Renaissance trailer: "I have nothing to prove to anyone."

(Image credit: Beyonce.com)

"My House" also appears to officially mark the end of the Renaissance era. In addition to being a neat endnote to the blockbuster Renaissance World Tour, it also evolves upon several of the album's themes, including its party atmosphere and loving references to ballroom culture. The song also includes the lyrics, "Lend your soul to intuitions / Renaissance, new revolution," hinting ahead to the singer's next musical era. The track also serves as a reminder that Renaissance was initially billed upon its release as the first act in what will be a three-part series.

As 2023 wraps up, Beyoncé has a lot to celebrate. The Renaissance World Tour itself, which ran from May to October, was the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist and the seventh-highest-grossing tour of all time. The RWT netted $579 million worldwide, and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is expected to draw worldwide audiences as fans flock to theaters for a behind-the-scenes look at the cultural phenomenon.