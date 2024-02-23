Why Prince Harry Was Reportedly Asked to Leave Clarence House After Flying In to See King Charles

Prince Harry immediately flew to the U.K. in the aftermath of his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis. But apparently, not everyone was pleased with his recent U.K. visit. Queen Camilla reportedly asked Harry to leave Clarence House after just 30 minutes.

"Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval—and came with an attitude," a royal courtier told the National Enquirer. The outlet adds that Harry supposedly asked to speak with King Charles without Camilla present (a claim that's been echoed by other sources ).

"I'm told Camilla was outraged," the courtier told the National Enquirer. "She's taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn't wait to let him have it."

Prince Harry and Queen Camilla. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some have speculated that Harry's visit with the king was so brief because his father was tired after his cancer treatment, others believe Camilla's dissatisfaction with Harry is to blame .

Earlier this month, royal expert Robert Jobson told The Sun that Harry "wasn't too complimentary" about his stepmother in his memoir, Spare. So it may not come as a surprise to royal watchers that Camilla might have been less-than-thrilled with her stepson's visit.

"Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband's cancer as a 'loving son' PR stunt was the last straw," the National Enquirer's source claimed.

Harry, meanwhile, told Good Morning America that he "jumped on a plane and went to go see him" after learning of his father's diagnosis. "I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can," Harry said.

Of course, it's possible both things are true—that Harry really is a loving son, and that he and Camilla aren't on the best of terms. But even a cancer diagnosis won't stop the rumors about discord in the British royal family.