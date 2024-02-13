Prince Harry Reportedly Didn’t Want Queen Camilla "In the Same Room” When He Spoke To His Dad About His Cancer Diagnosis.

There's reportedly no love lost between Prince Harry and his stepmother, Queen Camilla.
According to Petronella Wyatt, a journalist and Camilla's reported friend who wrote an article for The Telegraph, Harry "preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis."
Shortly after news broke that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Prince Harry took an overnight flight from LAX to London’s Heathrow airport to visit with his father.
Harry met with King Charles for a brief 30 minutes, initially because it was reported The King was tired from outpatient cancer treatment. Later, royal expert Robert Jobson told The Sun that the "Queen was with the King,” insinuating that the visit was cut short because "(Harry) wasn’t too complimentary about Queen Camilla in his book, Spare. He wasn’t very complimentary about her on Netflix. They don’t get on.”
In a previous 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper in promotion of his tell-all memoire Spare, Prince Harry described his stepmother as "dangerous" and a "villain."
Jobson went on to tell The Sun in the same interview that those who care for King Charles "don't want his blood pressure going up."
"The King's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment," he continued. "The best thing for him is calm. After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising."
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
