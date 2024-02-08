It Makes Sense Why Prince Harry Only Got About 30 Minutes of King Charles’ Time Upon His Return to the U.K.

Upon news breaking globally on Monday that his father, King Charles, had been diagnosed with cancer following a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate, Prince Harry nearly immediately boarded a plane from LAX to London’s Heathrow, touching down on Tuesday and, ultimately, spending just 25 hours in his home country before departing for California and home. Enmeshed in those 25 hours was just 30 minutes with his father, who reports say delayed a planned helicopter flight from his London home, Clarence House, to Sandringham to see his younger son.
“Charles always keeps a tight schedule and had a planned itinerary to leave London to rest and recuperate in Norfolk,” a source told The Sun. “He is very fastidious about timekeeping, but it was significant that he delayed the flight to Sandringham when he knew Harry was visiting.”
Why such a short visit? Well, the reason makes sense: The Times of London reported that the meeting was kept so brief because Charles was tired from his outpatient cancer treatment that took place on Monday, the day prior to their meetup on Tuesday.
The King is expected to continue his cancer treatment at Sandringham, The Mirror reports. Roya Nikkhah, The Sunday Times’ royal editor, told Good Morning Britain that Harry would have liked to have spent longer with his father: “The briefing that came out after their meeting was very interesting,” she said. “‘The King was very tired after his procedure he’d had the day before.’ So we know he started his treatment on Monday. We understand he had a procedure then for his cancer and the briefing was he felt quite tired. I’m sure Harry would have loved to have spent much more time with him, but he’s quite respectful of his dad going through this treatment.”
Tired though he may be, The Times of London reports that Charles and Camilla are “coping magnificently,” adding “If you didn’t know what was the matter, you wouldn’t have any idea that he had any condition at all.”
The Sun reports that the King is “doing very well” and “entirely his normal self,” and quotes a friend of Charles’ as saying, “If you didn’t know there was anything wrong with him, you wouldn’t know.”
A Palace source said the King was “on his usual good form” and “just a little frustrated that his condition has affected not just his own plans but impacted on others’.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
America Ferrera Shimmers in a Knit Chanel Dress and Falling Star Necklace
The ‘Barbie’ star was arguably the most glamorous guest at a star-studded dinner honoring the brand’s new NYC watch and fine jewelry flagship boutique.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Prince Harry Switched Flights to Get Home from the U.K. to California Sooner, Reports Say
Harry flew 11,000 miles to see his father, King Charles, for about 30 minutes.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez Share the Same Athleisure Uniform
24 picks from Alo, Nike, New Balance, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Prince Harry Switched Flights to Get Home from the U.K. to California Sooner, Reports Say
Harry flew 11,000 miles to see his father, King Charles, for about 30 minutes.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Has Broken His Silence on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
He's grateful for the public's kindness at this time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles "Desperately Wants to Reconcile" With Prince Harry, Royal Expert Claims
They're on the right track.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Stays the Night in London Hotel, Prince William Still Doesn't "Trust" Him
The situation can't be easy for either of them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sorry to Break Your Heart, But a Prince William and Prince Harry Truce *Still* Doesn’t Appear to Be On the Table
Reports say one brother was game to meet up while Harry was in the U.K., but the other has his attention elsewhere.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
This Royal Family Member Urged King Charles to Break Royal Protocol and Come Forward with His Cancer Diagnosis
It’s in stark contrast to Charles' grandfather King George VI, who died 72 years ago today from cancer—of which the public was totally unaware.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why Isn’t King Charles Revealing His Specific Type of Cancer? His Former Communications Secretary Explains
While of course we’d all like to know, the reason makes sense.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Lands in London Amidst King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis
Harry wasted no time heading to his father’s side after the shocking announcement.
By Rachel Burchfield