Wearing long pants in the winter is standard practice for most of us. But for young children in the royal family, it's a major faux pas.

As People explains, it's a British tradition for upper-class boys to wear shorts with knee socks, rather than pants, during the winter. When the boys turn 8, they can wear pants (or trousers, as the British call them). "It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said to People. The tradition has been ongoing for years; Prince William and Prince Harry, too, wore shorts year-round in their younger days.

Prince Louis, however, wore tartan pants on the royal family's 2023 Christmas Day church outing, even though he's only 5 years old. ( Louis wore shorts on Christmas Day in 2022 .) His plaid blue and green pants matched Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas outfits; if they were anyone else, no one would've batted an eye at Louis's attire.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And while Prince Louis's Christmas Day outfit raised more than a few eyebrows, it's not the first time the royal family has bucked the shorts-in-winter tradition. In 2019, Prince George wore shorts for the royal family's Sandringham Christmas walk—and he was just 6 years old.