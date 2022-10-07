Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who doesn't love sex toys? From vibrators to dildos to anal toys, sex toys are an excellent way of better understanding one's own body, needs, and preferences. And not only are they great for solo stimulation, but they're also excellent tools for enhancing intimacy and playfulness through partner play. But as much as I love a great sex toy, do you know what don't love? Wrist cramps. It's no secret that the repetitive motions most sex toys require can cause a bit of fatigue—a problem that has spurred the great technological invention of the remote vibrator.

For those who are new to the remote vibrator world, these products are state-of-the-art toys that can be controlled via a remote control or mobile application so that you don't need to press any buttons on the toy itself. They're excellent for people who have trouble with mobility as well as for couples, long-distance partner play, and people who just plain hate reaching around down there.

And no matter what type of pleasure you prefer, sex educator and Lovehoney (opens in new tab) sexpert Javay Frye-Nekrasova assures us that there's something for everyone. "Remote vibrators come in a variety of designs from clitoral stimulators to dual stimulation couples' toys to anal toys," she says.

And what are the advantages of using a remote vibrator as opposed to a manual one? For one, they make solo play easier and more accessible for people who are injured, have disabilities, can't reach certain spots, enjoy clandestine pleasure from toys like vibrating panties, or simply become tired after long-term repetitive movement. If you're interested in guidance on how, logistically, to use a remote vibrator, check out our handy guide on how to use a vibrator.

For those interested in partner play, remote vibrators also have the capacity to enhance intimacy. Dr. Laurie Mintz, a therapist and sexpert, tells us, "Research shows that couples who engage in novel activities together have more satisfaction and enhanced relationship quality. A remote vibrator can be such a novel activity," she says, pointing out that partners who try new experiences together can enjoy deepened "intimacy, closeness, and satisfaction."

Plus, the new sensations of remote vibrators can help get you out of a sexual rut. "We often get used to the same stimulation for orgasm (e.g., I do this, you do that) and while it can be reliable, it can also get mundane," says Dr. Mintz. "A remote vibrator can introduce you to new sensations and break up that monotony, even if you don’t orgasm (e.g., the sensations don’t hit the mark). Additionally, for many people the idea of handing over control to their (trusted) partner is exciting. Of course, like any sexual activities that entail handing over control (e.g., BDSM), it’s important to establish boundaries and even a clear word that signals you want the person to stop what they are doing."

Another advantage of using remote vibrators? A feeling of playfulness. Dr. Jess O'Reilly, a sexologist for Lovehoney, points out, "Not only does a remote control vibe allow you to weave eroticism throughout your day, but it often inspires you to flirt, tease, build anticipation and be more creative. Playfulness helps to break up the mundanity of routine and stress of real life—rather than just talking about your work, family and schedules, you find new conversations to explore when you inject playfulness into your routine. Couples who are playful have happier relationships and it pays off in the bedroom in terms of openness, exploration and a willingness to experiment and take risks."

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on to see the all-time best remote vibrators for every sexual preference, whether you're engaging in solo play, exploring, or spicing up a relationship.

The Best Remote Vibrators

A Versatile Remote Vibrator (opens in new tab) LELO Ida Wave $189 at LELO (opens in new tab) Dr. Mintz, an acclaimed sexpert and author, recommends this vibrator because of its "simultaneous G-spot and clitoral stimulation." She adds that it also works well as a vibrating panty that can be used "at home or out, internally, and externally."

A Remote Vibrator for Penis Play (opens in new tab) We-Vibe Bond $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dr. O'Reilly also recommends this toy from We-Vibe, noting that "remote toys aren’t only for clitorises." Whether you're trans, nonbinary, or partnered with a penis-owner, consider this ring, which Dr. O'Reilly says "can be adjusted to suit your size/tastes as it envelops the entire base of the penis and extends down below around the scrotal sac. It offers 10 intensity levels and can be used to tease and build desire from afar using the We-Connect app."

A Beginner Remote Vibrator (opens in new tab) LELO Tiani 3 $127 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dr. Laurie Mintz says that she loves "any of LELO's Tiani vibrators," but this is one of her favorite because of its ability to stimulate both partners during sex. Because the toy is meant to be inserted in the vagina, it also provides g-spot and clitoral stimulation much in the way a traditional rabbit vibrator would, only this can be worn during sex and comes with a handy remote control. One reviewer says it "enhances" sex, and multiple reviews recommend it for people who are just beginning to introduce sex toys to their partner play repertoire because of its gentle vibration options.

A Remote Panty Vibrator Lovense Ferri Wearable Magnetic Panty Vibrator, Long Distance Bluetooth Remote Reach with Music Sync, Partner & App Control This is another recommendation from Dr. Mintz. Designed as a vibrating panty, the product fits perfectly inside any standard pair of underwear

A Bendable Remote Vibrator (opens in new tab) Evolved Anywhere Remote Control Vibrator $79 at Lovers Stores (opens in new tab) This uniquely shaped remote toy is great for people with all types of anatomy because of its bendability, and it's an ultimate hands-free experience. According to one reviewer, "This toy is seriously amazing for those who hate holding a vibrator directly or prefer someone holding it for you! I love how it's hands free and you're able to bend and adjust it."

A Light-Up Remote Vibrator (opens in new tab) OhMiBod Esca 2 $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $119 (opens in new tab) at Adam and Eve (opens in new tab) Suki Dunham (opens in new tab), who founded sexual wellness brand Ohmibod and created the original Music Vibrator, loves this option. "The wearable Bluetooth App-controlled vibrator is perfect for remote play whether you are across the room or across the country," she says. "Esca 2's integrated LED lights up and corresponds to the vibrations – letting your partner see exactly what kind of good vibrations they are sending your way."

A Flexible Remote Vibrator (opens in new tab) We-Vibe Sync $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) According to Babeland (opens in new tab) co-founder Claire Cavanah, (opens in new tab), this vibrator "can be worn during sex, is more flexible and powerful, and can be operated with an app that also works remotely. That means your partner can control your vibrator even when you're far apart."

A Remote Prostate Massager (opens in new tab) Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager $80 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This prostate massager is a big online favorite, pleasing beginners and advanced users alike for its ability to ease into the rectum. One reviewer calls it "low-hassle," and others laud how easily it can be cleaned.

A Remote Dual Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) Together Toy Remote Control Dual Motor Couple's Rabbit Vibrator $190 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This toy is fantastic for sex between two people with vaginas, allowing both partners to simultaneously experience g-spot and clitoral stimulation. One reviewer highly recommends it, calling it a "10/10" and noting that the vibrator is quiet and well-made.

A Remote Strap-On Set (opens in new tab) Heavenly Harness Rechargeable Strap-On Set $170 at Adam & Eve (opens in new tab) This is the top-selling remote toy on Adam & Eve's website, with one reviewer calling it "terrific" and raving that she and her partner absolutely love using it.

For more, visit our Sexual Wellness section, where we unpack topics around consent, kink, sex toys, and more so you can have your safest and very best sexperiences yet.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Jess O'Reilly Sexologist, Author, Television Host, and Public Speaker Dr. O’Reilly is an award-winning sex and relationship expert. Through her company, Happier Couples Inc. (opens in new tab) she provides online and in-person relationship education to couples. She also works with corporate executives and business owners to help them form stronger professional relationships, and she has performed extensive research on making classroom-based sexual education more robust and accessible. In addition to working as an expert for Lovehoney, she is also featured on Global TV’s The Morning Show and PlayboyTV’s Swing, and co-hosts the Sex With Dr. Jess Podcast (opens in new tab) with her partner, Brandon Ware (opens in new tab).