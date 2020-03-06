Previous Next 15/15

Find a Sunset

The last time my husband took me out to see a sunrise, I complained the entire time (a morning person I am not). Sunsets, on the other hand, I can get behind. How often do you just sit together and actually look out at the sky? Take some time to find a good viewing spot, bring a beverage of choice, and relax.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE