16 Gift-Worthy Jewelry Pieces for Every Budget

When it comes to gifts, jewelry is always a good choice. Gorgeous gold, sparkly diamonds, shiny silver, glistening rose gold—I love it all. The only thing I don’t love is the steep price tag. So you can imagine my excitement when I came across the Fred Meyer Jewelers sale. Pieces up to 50% off? I’m sold. The retailer has every piece imaginable on sale from November 19 through 26, so I curated 16 of my favorites. Keep reading the story to see the best jewelry between $150 and $2000 to gift this season.

Note: Prices listed are only valid from November 19 through 26.

Bar 18" Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold

The simple, minimalist necklace every jewelry collection needs.

1 Ct. Diamond Anniversary Ring in 14K Yellow Gold

Now this is a showstopper. It also comes in white gold.

Round Engravable 9.5" Adjustable Bracelet in 14K Yellow Gold

A personalized bracelet feels so special. You can engrave this one with initials, a date, or a special number.

Adjustable 16" 27 Disc Choker Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold

If you know someone who always wears a few gold necklaces, I’d recommend this choker. It matches perfectly with any stack.

30mm Ladies' Caravelle Watch and Bangle Box Set with Champagne Dial

This set instantly elevates any outfit. They’ll love that it’s two gifts in one.

1 Ct. Diamond 17" Necklace in 10K White Gold

A necklace with graduating diamonds is a modern take on a classic tennis chain.

1/10 Ct. Diamond Hoops and Stud Earrings Set in Sterling Silver

What’s better than a pair of diamond-encrusted hoops? A matching pair of studs.

1/2 Ct. Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14K White Gold

This necklace is simple but so eye-catching.

1/2 Ct. Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold

Everyone needs a pair of classic diamond studs.

1/10 Ct. Diamond X Ring in 10K Yellow Gold

The perfect gift for that special someone.

Hoop Earrings in 14K White Gold

White gold is becoming more popular by the second, so gifting a pair of shiny white gold hoops is a safe bet. I found these for less than $250. You can also get them in gold or rose gold finishes.

1/10 Ct. Diamond 18" Necklace in 10K Yellow Gold

This necklace would look gorgeous stacked with a gold herringbone chain. I also love the modern, unique pear shape bezel. It’s so unexpected.

1 Ct. Diamond Sirena 22" Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold

If you’re looking for the gift to wow, this is it. Wear this with a strapless dress to let the necklace shine.

40mm Hoop Earrings in 14K Rose Gold

I cherish my rose gold hoops just as much as my yellow gold pair.

1/10 Ct. Diamond Feather Pendant in 10K Rose Gold

This rose gold, diamond-encrusted pendant has a major wow factor. Anyone would be happy to unwrap this beauty.

1 Ct. Lab Grown Diamond Pendant in 14K White Gold

If a single diamond pendant won’t do it, three diamonds should do the trick.

