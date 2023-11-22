16 Gift-Worthy Jewelry Pieces for Every Budget

When it comes to gifts, jewelry is always a good choice. Gorgeous gold, sparkly diamonds, shiny silver, glistening rose gold—I love it all. The only thing I don’t love is the steep price tag. So you can imagine my excitement when I came across the Fred Meyer Jewelers sale. Pieces up to 50% off? I’m sold. The retailer has every piece imaginable on sale from November 19 through 26, so I curated 16 of my favorites. Keep reading the story to see the best jewelry between $150 and $2000 to gift this season.

Note: Prices listed are only valid from November 19 through 26.

Bar 18" Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold $499 at Fred Meyer Jewelers The simple, minimalist necklace every jewelry collection needs.

1 Ct. Diamond Anniversary Ring in 14K Yellow Gold $999 at Fred Meyer Jewelers Now this is a showstopper. It also comes in white gold.

Round Engravable 9.5" Adjustable Bracelet in 14K Yellow Gold $745 at Fred Meyer Jewelers A personalized bracelet feels so special. You can engrave this one with initials, a date, or a special number.

Adjustable 16" 27 Disc Choker Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold $825 at Fred Meyer Jewelers If you know someone who always wears a few gold necklaces, I’d recommend this choker. It matches perfectly with any stack.

30mm Ladies' Caravelle Watch and Bangle Box Set with Champagne Dial $150 at Fred Meyer Jewelers This set instantly elevates any outfit. They’ll love that it’s two gifts in one.

1 Ct. Diamond 17" Necklace in 10K White Gold $1499 at Fred Meyer Jewelers A necklace with graduating diamonds is a modern take on a classic tennis chain.

1/10 Ct. Diamond Hoops and Stud Earrings Set in Sterling Silver $150 at Fred Meyer Jewelers What’s better than a pair of diamond-encrusted hoops? A matching pair of studs.

1/2 Ct. Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14K White Gold $999 at Fred Meyer Jewelers This necklace is simple but so eye-catching.

1/2 Ct. Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold $399 at Fred Meyer Jewelers Everyone needs a pair of classic diamond studs.

1/10 Ct. Diamond X Ring in 10K Yellow Gold $399 at Fred Meyer Jewelers The perfect gift for that special someone.

Hoop Earrings in 14K White Gold $249 at Fred Meyer Jewelers White gold is becoming more popular by the second, so gifting a pair of shiny white gold hoops is a safe bet. I found these for less than $250. You can also get them in gold or rose gold finishes.

1/10 Ct. Diamond 18" Necklace in 10K Yellow Gold $219 at Fred Meyer Jewelers This necklace would look gorgeous stacked with a gold herringbone chain. I also love the modern, unique pear shape bezel. It’s so unexpected.

1 Ct. Diamond Sirena 22" Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold $1750 at Fred Meyer Jewelers If you’re looking for the gift to wow, this is it. Wear this with a strapless dress to let the necklace shine.

40mm Hoop Earrings in 14K Rose Gold $375 at Fred Meyer Jewelers I cherish my rose gold hoops just as much as my yellow gold pair.

1/10 Ct. Diamond Feather Pendant in 10K Rose Gold $255 at Fred Meyer Jewelers This rose gold, diamond-encrusted pendant has a major wow factor. Anyone would be happy to unwrap this beauty.