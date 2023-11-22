16 Gift-Worthy Jewelry Pieces for Every Budget

When it comes to gifts, jewelry is always a good choice. Gorgeous gold, sparkly diamonds, shiny silver, glistening rose gold—I love it all. The only thing I don’t love is the steep price tag. So you can imagine my excitement when I came across the Fred Meyer Jewelers sale. Pieces up to 50% off? I’m sold. The retailer has every piece imaginable on sale from November 19 through 26, so I curated 16 of my favorites. Keep reading the story to see the best jewelry between $150 and $2000 to gift this season.
Note: Prices listed are only valid from November 19 through 26.
Now this is a showstopper. It also comes in white gold.
A personalized bracelet feels so special. You can engrave this one with initials, a date, or a special number.
If you know someone who always wears a few gold necklaces, I’d recommend this choker. It matches perfectly with any stack.
This set instantly elevates any outfit. They’ll love that it’s two gifts in one.
A necklace with graduating diamonds is a modern take on a classic tennis chain.
What’s better than a pair of diamond-encrusted hoops? A matching pair of studs.
Everyone needs a pair of classic diamond studs.
White gold is becoming more popular by the second, so gifting a pair of shiny white gold hoops is a safe bet. I found these for less than $250. You can also get them in gold or rose gold finishes.
This necklace would look gorgeous stacked with a gold herringbone chain. I also love the modern, unique pear shape bezel. It’s so unexpected.
If you’re looking for the gift to wow, this is it. Wear this with a strapless dress to let the necklace shine.
I cherish my rose gold hoops just as much as my yellow gold pair.
This rose gold, diamond-encrusted pendant has a major wow factor. Anyone would be happy to unwrap this beauty.
