My Friend Asked Me What to Shop on Black Friday, so I Sent Her These 16 Finds

I wear a lot of hats on the daily: editor, fashion mentor, beauty consultant, and personal shopping advisor to my besties. My friend asked me where to start with the countless Black Friday sales going on, and I told her to head straight to Coach Outlet. Here’s why: The brand has an array of classic and modern handbags and accessories, making it the one-stop shop for holiday gifts. And who doesn’t want to simplify holiday shopping? To help her out, I put together a list of my top can’t-miss picks that are anywhere from 40% to 70% off. These will spark joy in everyone from your trendy best friend to your stylish sister to your Gen Z cousin. Keep scrolling to shop my recommendations.

Charlotte Shoulder Bag

The perfect handbag for winter.

Cameron Tote

You can fit all your essentials in here.

Medium Corner Zip Wallet

I can guarantee that anyone would love to receive this.

Mini Dempsey Bucket Bag in Signature Jacquard With Stripe and Coach Patch

This bag is surprisingly capacious. Elevate it with chocolate-brown trousers and a pair of boots.

Ellie File Bag

Everyone needs this handbag. It will match any outfit.

Small Morgan Wallet

Croc embossing is so sophisticated.

Morgan Square Crossbody

This trendy, fiery red crossbody will be their favorite gift, period.

Zip Top Tote

I’ve found my new everyday tote bag. This is coming with me to the office, date night, and weekend trips.

Mini Klare Crossbody With Puffy Diamond Quilting

The quilted fabric is so luxe.

Warren Belt Bag

Fanny packs are cute and practical. They especially come in handy for walks, concerts, and anytime you’re out and about.

Mini Darcie Carryall

I love the classic structure of this handbag.

North South Phone Crossbody

I’ve been in the market for a phone case just like this, and I finally found it. It’s a new travel essential for me.

Klare Crossbody

Gold hardware and a glossy finish really elevate this handbag.

Teri Shoulder Bag

Maroon is such a gorgeous color. I'll be pairing this with gold accessories to match.

3 in 1 Wallet

A chic wallet for less than $100? Say no more.

Teri Hobo

Gray is the neutral that I‘ve been loving recently.

