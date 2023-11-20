My Friend Asked Me What to Shop on Black Friday, so I Sent Her These 16 Finds

I wear a lot of hats on the daily: editor, fashion mentor, beauty consultant, and personal shopping advisor to my besties. My friend asked me where to start with the countless Black Friday sales going on, and I told her to head straight to Coach Outlet. Here’s why: The brand has an array of classic and modern handbags and accessories, making it the one-stop shop for holiday gifts. And who doesn’t want to simplify holiday shopping? To help her out, I put together a list of my top can’t-miss picks that are anywhere from 40% to 70% off. These will spark joy in everyone from your trendy best friend to your stylish sister to your Gen Z cousin. Keep scrolling to shop my recommendations.
This bag is surprisingly capacious. Elevate it with chocolate-brown trousers and a pair of boots.
I’ve found my new everyday tote bag. This is coming with me to the office, date night, and weekend trips.
Fanny packs are cute and practical. They especially come in handy for walks, concerts, and anytime you’re out and about.
I’ve been in the market for a phone case just like this, and I finally found it. It’s a new travel essential for me.
Maroon is such a gorgeous color. I'll be pairing this with gold accessories to match.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
