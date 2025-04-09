When the Coach Tabby bag first launched in 2019, it kicked off a years-long hot streak. After its rapid rise to fame—encompassing more than 34 million TikToks and dozens of celebrity fans—the brand began releasing one It-bag after another. Each style was even more popular than the last.

Several designs have competed for the title of Coach's best bag in recent years, ranging from the Bella Hadid-loved Brooklyn Tote and the Kisslock Clutch, to the retro Ergo bag (which I was personally influenced to buy) and their newest hit, the east-west Empire bag. Collectively, these pieces enabled the brand to climb back up the ranks—searches for Coach bags increased 361% in 2024, according to Lyst—and reassert its status as America's premier homegrown bag brand.

Somewhere along the way, though, the boxy Tabby fell to the wayside. But after a brief intermission, the style that started Coach's renaissance is taking its rightful place back in the spotlight.

On April 8, the Tabby bag returned on the arm of one Laura Harrier. The actor was photographed on the streets of Los Angeles, Coach's flap bag in hand. Hers was an updated version of the original style, which featured a shiny chain strap and a slightly larger frame.

Laura Harrier carried the Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag in black leather. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Coach Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag

Harrier seemingly built the rest of her outfit around the Tabby, adding noir trousers and flats to match its black leather outer. She also wore a chrome bean necklace from Heaven Mayhem, which mimicked the silver hardware on her bag. Oval sunglasses and an espresso-hued moto jacket added final hints of contrast to her look.

Heaven Mayhem Julia Silver Necklace

Before other Coach bags rose in the spotlight, Harrier's Tabby style also found fans in Elsa Hosk, Camilla Mendes, and Ice Spice. Its latest sighting was decidedly low-key, but its influence will surely be felt across the industry. Mark my words: The Tabby bag is on its way back.

