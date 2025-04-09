Coach's Tabby Bag Will Go Viral Again With Laura Harrier's Stylish Stamp of Approval
She's back!
When the Coach Tabby bag first launched in 2019, it kicked off a years-long hot streak. After its rapid rise to fame—encompassing more than 34 million TikToks and dozens of celebrity fans—the brand began releasing one It-bag after another. Each style was even more popular than the last.
Several designs have competed for the title of Coach's best bag in recent years, ranging from the Bella Hadid-loved Brooklyn Tote and the Kisslock Clutch, to the retro Ergo bag (which I was personally influenced to buy) and their newest hit, the east-west Empire bag. Collectively, these pieces enabled the brand to climb back up the ranks—searches for Coach bags increased 361% in 2024, according to Lyst—and reassert its status as America's premier homegrown bag brand.
Somewhere along the way, though, the boxy Tabby fell to the wayside. But after a brief intermission, the style that started Coach's renaissance is taking its rightful place back in the spotlight.
On April 8, the Tabby bag returned on the arm of one Laura Harrier. The actor was photographed on the streets of Los Angeles, Coach's flap bag in hand. Hers was an updated version of the original style, which featured a shiny chain strap and a slightly larger frame.
Harrier seemingly built the rest of her outfit around the Tabby, adding noir trousers and flats to match its black leather outer. She also wore a chrome bean necklace from Heaven Mayhem, which mimicked the silver hardware on her bag. Oval sunglasses and an espresso-hued moto jacket added final hints of contrast to her look.
Before other Coach bags rose in the spotlight, Harrier's Tabby style also found fans in Elsa Hosk, Camilla Mendes, and Ice Spice. Its latest sighting was decidedly low-key, but its influence will surely be felt across the industry. Mark my words: The Tabby bag is on its way back.
Shop The Best Coach Tabby Bags
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
