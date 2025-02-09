Taylor Swift Styles a Super Bowl-Eve Rich Girl Coat With $6,450-Worth of Designer Accessories
The singer co-signs the Penny Lane and Yeti coat trends.
Taylor Swift is going to the Super Bowl, and she's packed an extensive wardrobe for the occasion.
Following Swift's Friday night excursion with Kelce—at which she wore a romantic lace "Joy" mini dress by Simkhai—the singer spent Saturday night with a close group of girlfriends. The "All Too Well" performer was accompanied by musicians Danielle and Alana Haim, and Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, for dinner at Gianna Restaurant in New Orleans on Feb. 8, per People.
Swift's outfit consisted of both affordable brands and high-end accessories. The singer wore Charlotte Simone's Billie Black Biscotti Mongolian Lambswool Trim Jacket, which retails for under $500. Swift has proven herself to be a fan of the London-based designer's outerwear, which is created with a focus on sustainability and only produces limited drops.
The Valentine's Day star styled her lambswool trim jacket with Dior's Small D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin, a Louis Vuitton Blossom Ring, and Saint Laurent Candy Platform Ankle Boots.
Swift's decision to wear another Charlotte Simone coat ahead of the Super Bowl only cements her love of the brand. Back in December, Swift wore Charlotte Simone's Lulu Red Afghan Coat to watch Kelce's Chiefs play against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Much like her fluffy pre-Super Bowl outfit, Swift's opulent crimson fur epitomized the Penny Lane and Yeti coat trends.
Swift also wore a Charlotte Simone coat when she supported friend Emma Stone at the Poor Things premiere in New York in December 2023. The dramatic fur coat was the perfect accoutrement to Swift's all-black outfit.
Swift's boyfriend will have the chance to make history at the Super Bowl LIX. If the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, it'll be the first time any team has won the Super Bowl three times in a row. According to a recent report, Swift is delighted to support her partner at the game, but she "doesn't want to be the center of attention."
