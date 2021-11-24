Away's Black Friday Sale Boasts 40% Off for a Whole Week

Yes, you read that right.

away
(Image credit: Away)

By

Those who travel often know can be difficult to fit everything into a single carry-on or checked bag. Fear no more: For Black Friday, Away, the beloved luggage and travel accessory brand, is offering a plethora of deals and sales that will help you score high-quality luggage at an unbeatable price. 

Away knows that one day isn’t enough to get all your holiday shopping done—so its Black Friday sale lasts a whole week, from November 22 through November 29. Now, onto the important part: the sale. Away is offering up to 40 percent off its most popular bags, from carry-ons and checked bags to totes and packing cubes. 

Not sure where to look first? Find some of our favorite Away pieces that are on sale.

The Expandable Carry-On

Made from water-resistant nylon, this convenient carry-on is lightweight and optimal for short trips. Designed to expand 1.75", this carry-on fits even more clothes without unwanted bulk. Let’s not forget to mention its 360-degree wheels that make rolling it across the airport a breeze. 

The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket

Sometimes travel can make you feel worn down and sometimes your luggage will look the same way. However, Away’s cult-favorite Bigger Carry-On is made from a hard polycarbonate shell to withstand the twists and turns of travel and now has an additional pocket for extra storage. This TSA-approved luggage is also equipped with a USB charger to fill your phone battery so it doesn’t die on you during travel. Available in three colors.

The Daily Carry-On with Pocket

This small yet substantial bag is made with a hard polycarbonate shell designed to hold typical carry-on items and a laptop. Find a 13" laptop sleeve inside to stow away devices while traveling (yes, it’s included.) Plus, its 360-degree wheels provide a smooth ride, warding off potential damage from uneven terrain.

The Everywhere Bag

With a 4.9-star rating and nearly 500 reviews, it’s safe to say The Everywhere Bag is a fan-favorite. This bag features a 15" laptop pocket, a waterproof umbrella pocket and spacious interior for travel essentials. Plus, it’s available in pebbled leather, nylon and several other limited-edition fabrics. 

The Longitude Tote

Looking for a new tote bag? This tote is made from smooth leather and boasts a roomy interior to fit those daily essentials (keys, wallet, cellphone, etc.) Its magnetic snap closure at the top keeps belongings in-tact whether you’re on the way to the work or gym. Available in five colors. 

Latest

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.