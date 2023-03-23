While the West is home to a bevy of fantastic ski resorts, Beaver Creek, nestled in the heart of the Rockies, sets itself apart with its quiet confidence. While perfect powder days and impeccably groomed runs typically mean long lift lines and crowded slopes, the area feels like a best-kept secret—enjoyed by residents, families, and well-traveled visitors. It’s no wonder that the area’s serene beauty, chic mountain town atmosphere, and world-class ski slopes have made the village and surrounding area a magnet for ski-loving celebs like Goldie Hawn and Jack Nicholson, and was once a favorite ski destination amongst presidential clientele like the Kennedy’s. It's also home to the "Winter White House" where President Ford, an avid skier, would spend his winters.

Whether you’re flying directly into the mountains or coming from Denver International Airport—about a two-hour drive that, may we remind you, is picturesque—getting to the area is relatively seamless, thanks to express mountain shuttles that run regularly. Alternatively, you can rent a car, but with all that great skiing, aprés fun, and ski village charm, you'll probably find the area totally accessible without one.

The Perfect Place to Rest Your Head

True to its roots, Beaver Creek’s accommodations are all about the boutique experience. For ski bunnies who literally cannot wait to jump on the lift, stay at The Osprey, located across from the bustling downtown area of Beaver Creek, filled with a curated selection of shops and restaurants. The alpine-chic ski lodge is cozy, warmed by wood-burning fireplaces, and relaxed with a sprawling sunken bar-meets-lobby lounge area where you can unwind before or after your day on the mountains.

Speaking of mountains, the real attraction of the hotel is its location, location, location—made famous for the very convenient proximity to the Strawberry Lift—the closest chair lift to hotel ratio of any lodge in North America. Thanks to the uber-convenient ski valets, your gear will also be waiting on you every morning and can be stored slopeside every evening.

After a rigorous day on the slopes, return to The Osprey for relaxation in the steam room, sauna, heated pool, and outdoor hot tub. The Osprey also offers full condo accommodations for larger groups visiting the area with multiple bedrooms and full-sized kitchens.

Hit the Slopes (Or Head to the Spa)

A day of skiing on the picturesque runs of Beaver Creek, followed by the full aprés ski experience, is an obvious choice when in the area. With 2,000 acres of diverse terrain, Beaver Creek Mountain makes the area an excellent skiing option for all ski and snowboarding levels, including the little ones with dedicated family-friendly learning terrain, like the McCoy Park (opens in new tab) area.

For those who don't ski, there are plenty of other ways to keep yourself entertained. For one, book yourself a spa day at the Exhale Spa at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek in the town's downtown center. You could easily enjoy the 30,000-square-foot spa and water sanctuary all day.

For aprés ski, kick back in the village with live music performances and warm yourself with a cup of cider at one of the roaring outdoor fire pits. Alternatively, ski down to the ski-in-ski-out al fresco dance party at The Ritz Bachelor Gulch for dance music, flowing champagne, and bites located within arm's length of the ski lift.

Tap Into the Culinary Scene

You don’t have to sacrifice great food for a day on the mountain. For a unique slope-side lunch, take the Arrow Bahn Express Lift to Broken Arrow restaurant with a cozy dining room ambiance offering hearty soups and Americana fare like burgers and fries. Alternatively, grab lunch surrounded by picturesque mountain views at indoor-outdoor restaurant Mamie’s Mountain Grill, where you can indulge in gourmet bites and sip on craft cocktails.

For dinner and a one-of-a-kind experience, make a reservation at Beano’s Cabin, a restaurant tucked into the mountainside and one of the area’s most luxe experiences only accessible via Bobcat. Inside the luxe mountainside cabin, you’ll dine on seasonal spring dishes from bison to foie gras and black truffle tart. Plus, a wine list that will keep even dedicated oenophiles on their toes.

For an upscale dinner spot in Beaver Creek village, book a table at Citrea, whose menu showcases fresh Mediterranean cuisine. For apps, order the hummus with house-made pita, roasted garlic, and herbs and the octopus with smoked crema and fingerling potatoes. For your entrees, split the lamb osso bucco and the carmelized gnocchi. Finish off the night with a sweet treat from the Ice Cream Parlour at The Ranch, where a signature shake or banana split is appropriate any time of year!