6 Reasons You Should Be Using Argan Oil on Your Face

When most of us think of argan oil, we think of shiny, bouncy hair. But the super oil found in many major beauty products these days has a special place in our hearts for its skincare benefits, too. Here, Josie Maran, founder of cult favorite beauty brand Josie Maran cosmetics (which relies on argan oil as a key ingredient for all of its products) and dermatologist Patricia Wexler, MD, of Wexler Dermatology, lay out all the reasons to stock up on argan oil for a glowy skin boost.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1. It's packed with the good stuff.

Argan oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, linoleic acids, and essential omega fatty acids. "It's nature's protective, nourishing superfood for your skin," Maran says.

2. It will hydrate even the driest skin.

Getty

Dr. Wexler says the oil makes an excellent moisturizer with anti-inflammatory qualities for red, reactive skin. Plus, as Maran notes, applying an oil to dry skin works like any great moisturizer. It helps to control oil production by balancing your sebum levels.

3. It won't clog pores.

Yeah, we were worried about putting a pure oil on our faces too. But because argan oil balances out your natural oil production, it can actually prevent acne and breakouts, says Dr. Wexler. "Antioxidants can reduce the inflammation of acne and razor bumps, and the Vitamin E can help in healing," she adds.

Plus, it's especially gentle on people with sensitive skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea, Maran notes.

4. It's a healing anti-ager.

As if this oil isn't already doing enough, it can also be used as an anti-aging serum. Dr. Wexler says the antioxidants are excellent for healing irritated or damaged skin. "They make an excellent antiaging treatment as well, as they prevent oxidative damage from free radicals and UV radiation."

5. It can be used night and day.

"Argan oil is light enough to use as a daily moisturizer and hydrating enough to use as an overnight treatment," Maran says. Two products for the price of one? Sold.

6. It's a heavyweight contender against coconut oil.

Just in case you're wondering what the difference is between your beloved coconut oil and argan oil for skin, the short answer is it depends on what your skin needs are. Dr. Wexler says that coconut oil is a great deep moisturizer for dry, cracked skin on your scalp and body and for conditioning hair and nails. She prefers argan oil in the realm of anti-aging and recommends it especially for those with problematic, acne-prone skin.

Here, Dr. Wexler's picks for some of the best argan oil products on the market right now:

Design by Sierra Piland

1. Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil Moisturizer, $48

BUY IT: sephora.com.

2. Kiehls Superbly Restorative Dry Oil, $34

BUY IT: nordstrom.com.

3. Pura d'Or Argan Oil, $18

BUY IT: amazon.com.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.