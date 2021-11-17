The 20 Best Face Sunscreens for Oily Skin
See you later, shine and grease.
By Maya Allen
The world of skincare can feel overwhelming, but the one thing that should absolutely be in your daily arsenal is sunscreen. You’ve heard it before, but we'll say it again: Sunscreen is a non-negotiable, because your health is on the line. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. Everyone has different skin types, and needs products tailored to their skin concerns. So this one is for the oily-skinned among us. We know that the last thing you want is greasy, chalky, heavy sunscreens on your skin. Fortunately, the world of oil-free, mattifying sunscreens has evolved, offering feather-light formulas that feel like nothing on your skin.
These sunscreens, which were hand-picked by an oily, acne-prone skin survivor herself, won't disturb your makeup, turn your skin into an ashy mess, or slide off your face. Many of the below are also non-comedogenic, which means they won't clog your pores and have the power to fight off acne. As always, make sure to use an SPF 30 or higher and again every day.
La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 60
This is an award-winning formula for a reason. The super-sheer, weightless formula dries down in literally seconds with a hefty amount of SPF 60. It's a very fluid formula, so you may need to double-up throughout the day for it to thoroughly hydrate and protect your skin. Pro tip: Shake up the bottle and apply it 15 minutes before you come in contact with the sun.
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36
The mini perk of having oily skin is the natural glow that is always on our skin if in the right lighting. Innisfree wants to embrace that with this water-based sunscreen that nourishes and leaves skin looking radiant and glowy, not greasy.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
The texture of a water-based sunscreen is such a cooling experience for oily skin. The hydration helps block oil from clogging pores, and the hyaluronic acid and SPF moisturizes while protecting against the sun.
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30
It couldn't be easier to work this universally sheer tint into your skin, which indeed complements all complexions without an ashy cast (trust me!). Besides solely being a sun protectant, this product from CeraVe is made with ceramides, which work to strengthen the skin's barrier overtime. Other vitamins, like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, can be found in this formula to equip the skin with extra hydration throughout the day if you're prone to dryness.
Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier SPF 45
Powerhouse ingredients avocado and African yellow wood bark extract work together to keep shine at bay and instantly minimize the appearance of pores. Whether you prefer to wear this sunscreen on a fresh face or under your makeup, you'll notice that, with continued use, your skin will take on a beautifully blurred, filtered-like finish.
Dermalogica Oil Free Matte Broad Spectrum SPF 30
The issue with a lot of matte sunscreens is the powdery residue they come with, which nobody ever asked for. Thankfully, this sheer matte SPF 30 soaks up every ounce of oil like a sponge without that annoying side effect and soothes inflammation if you're dealing with a breakout. The sophisticated combo of zinc gluconate, caffeine, niacinamide, and biotin works extra hard to shield your skin from UV rays and treat acne-prone skin.
Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+
The balm form of this sunscreen is such a genius and convenient way of applying SPF that you’ll want to put it all over your body. I got a little heavy-handed and just applied this balm layer after layer, and it still didn’t grease up my face. Perfect for the on-the-go-life or for re-application through the day.
skinbetter science sunbetter Advanced Mineral Protection SPF 75
At first glance, this beige sunscreen looks like it will make anyone ashy, but let me tell you straight up that it doesn’t, it’s just magic in a bottle. It melts into your skin to match your texture and complexion—with a little effort to get rid of blue undertones—at SPF 75 you’ll be ready for any sunny day.
Algenist Sublime Defense Ultra Lightweight UV Defense Fluid
Layered products on top of oily skin can be a nightmare, but this mattifying SPF makes the perfect base for makeup or consistent sunscreen reapplication.
Epionce Ultra Shield Lotion SPF 50
SPF is all about protection, and Epionce takes it one step further with their formula that contains ingredients found in both mineral and chemical sunscreens. Ideal for sensitive skin, the fragrance-free formula won’t irritate; even better, it’s protection that won’t leave a white cast.
Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 30
Simply swipe on your SPF with Sun Bum's face stick. The easy to apply formula and compact packaging makes it convenient to slip into your bag and take along for effortless on-the-go reapplication.
Paula's Choice Non-Greasy Face and Body Sunscreen SPF 50
If you live an active lifestyle or are looking for a swim day go-to block, try this face and body option. The non-greasy formula glides on with ease, leaves behind a matte finish, and is both sweat- and water-resistant.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Super Fluid Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+
This sunscreen fights off early signs of aging and acts as a barrier against damaging free radicals with antioxidants like vitamin E. You'll be pleasantly surprised at how quickly this formula absorbs into the skin without leaving behind a greasy payoff.
Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte Sunscreen SPF 45
This gem of a sunscreen was created by a Black woman to cater to the needs of darker skin tones. Make It Matte is fragrance-free and infused with natural ingredients like aloe, shea butter, squalene, and coconut oil. What makes this product even more of a stand-out is that it dries completely invisible—no ghost-like finish here!
EltaMD UV Pure Broad-Spectrum SPF 47
If your skin can't stand chemical sunscreens, switch over to zinc-filled formulas instead, which are known for their more sheer and translucent undertone that doesn't leave behind a grayish reflection. This one is made with just enough zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, vitamin C, alpha hydroxy acids, to slip right into your skin without clogging your pores because its non-comedogenic. While it shields your skin from the skin, it can also resist water for up to 80 minutes—magic.
Supergoop City Serum SPF 30
Swap your heavy-duty moisturizer for a light and airy SPF. Supergoop, one of the beauty industry's leading sun brands, now offers UV protection in the form of a serum. It's infused with key ingredients like lactic acid and vitamin E to protect against environmental stressors and keep your complexion nice and supple all throughout the day.
Cetaphil Dermacontrol Facial Moisturizer SPF 30
If you have acne-prone and sensitive skin, this dermatologist-approved SPF is for you. It's hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, which means it won't add insult to injury and clog your poor pores anymore. The matte finish is actually made with a special Micropearl technology, which works to absorb excess oil and stop shine.
Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector SPF 42
There are so many environmental factors out of our control that contribute to excess oil production in the skin. This sunscreen does the groundwork for you, employing active ingredients to protect our skin from UV rays, oxidation, and over-production of sebum. It's a silky lotion that gives your skin a youthful glow and shrinks the size of your pores thanks to botanical extracts.
REN Clean Skincare Clean Screen Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Inadequate sun protection can result in premature aging. Maintain a forever-young glow with this non-nano zinc oxide sunscreen, which targets wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin from sun spots. There's also a good amount of starch in this sunscreen to stop shine in its tracks. A win-win!
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Spend Thanksgiving This Year
The royal couple intend to have a low-key, home-cooked holiday.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Not Supporting Her Conservatorship Battle
The Instagram Story on Spears's account throws not-to-subtle shade to Christina, while thanking Lady Gaga for her support.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Meghan Markle Hinted at the Royal She and Prince Harry Still Keep in Touch With
Prince Harry and his cousin have always been close, and it’s sweet that they keep up that bond even across the pond.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
25 Lip Balms That'll Save Your Dry, Chapped Lips
Pucker up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
The 21 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Adults
Because we'll never grow up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
How to Wear Eye Makeup Underneath Glasses, According to Experts
And why you should avoid a smokey eye.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
14 Creams for Eczema on Your Face That Nourish and Soothe
...and they're all available at the drugstore.
By Jenny Hollander •
-
How to Use a Jade Roller, and Why You Should Be
You spin me right round, baby, right round.
By Maya Allen •
-
Microneedling at Home: How to Do It Safely
Done right, it can reduce fine lines, age spots, and acne scarring.
By Alexis Gaskin •
-
The 26 Best Hair Growth Shampoos, According to Stylists and Derms
Rapunzel-like locks, coming right up.
By Maya Allen •
-
18 At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices That Work, According to Experts
You've got time and hair, we've got dermatologist-vetted suggestions.
By Maya Allen •