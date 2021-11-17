The world of skincare can feel overwhelming, but the one thing that should absolutely be in your daily arsenal is sunscreen. You’ve heard it before, but we'll say it again: Sunscreen is a non-negotiable, because your health is on the line. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. Everyone has different skin types, and needs products tailored to their skin concerns. So this one is for the oily-skinned among us. We know that the last thing you want is greasy, chalky, heavy sunscreens on your skin. Fortunately, the world of oil-free, mattifying sunscreens has evolved, offering feather-light formulas that feel like nothing on your skin.



These sunscreens, which were hand-picked by an oily, acne-prone skin survivor herself, won't disturb your makeup, turn your skin into an ashy mess, or slide off your face. Many of the below are also non-comedogenic, which means they won't clog your pores and have the power to fight off acne. As always, make sure to use an SPF 30 or higher and again every day.

This Fast-Absorbing Formula La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 60 $29.99 at target.com This is an award-winning formula for a reason. The super-sheer, weightless formula dries down in literally seconds with a hefty amount of SPF 60. It's a very fluid formula, so you may need to double-up throughout the day for it to thoroughly hydrate and protect your skin. Pro tip: Shake up the bottle and apply it 15 minutes before you come in contact with the sun.

The Natural Glow Choice innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36 $15.00 at Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36 The mini perk of having oily skin is the natural glow that is always on our skin if in the right lighting. Innisfree wants to embrace that with this water-based sunscreen that nourishes and leaves skin looking radiant and glowy, not greasy.

The H2O One Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer $52.00 at sephora.com The texture of a water-based sunscreen is such a cooling experience for oily skin. The hydration helps block oil from clogging pores, and the hyaluronic acid and SPF moisturizes while protecting against the sun.

This Ultra Hydrator CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 $13.97 at amazon.com It couldn't be easier to work this universally sheer tint into your skin, which indeed complements all complexions without an ashy cast (trust me!). Besides solely being a sun protectant, this product from CeraVe is made with ceramides, which work to strengthen the skin's barrier overtime. Other vitamins, like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, can be found in this formula to equip the skin with extra hydration throughout the day if you're prone to dryness.

This Mattifying Formula Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier SPF 45 $42.00 at sephora.com Powerhouse ingredients avocado and African yellow wood bark extract work together to keep shine at bay and instantly minimize the appearance of pores. Whether you prefer to wear this sunscreen on a fresh face or under your makeup, you'll notice that, with continued use, your skin will take on a beautifully blurred, filtered-like finish.

This Acne-Fighter Dermalogica Oil Free Matte Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $53.00 at ulta.com The issue with a lot of matte sunscreens is the powdery residue they come with, which nobody ever asked for. Thankfully, this sheer matte SPF 30 soaks up every ounce of oil like a sponge without that annoying side effect and soothes inflammation if you're dealing with a breakout. The sophisticated combo of zinc gluconate, caffeine, niacinamide, and biotin works extra hard to shield your skin from UV rays and treat acne-prone skin.

The Stick Formula Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ $29.00 at sephora.com The balm form of this sunscreen is such a genius and convenient way of applying SPF that you’ll want to put it all over your body. I got a little heavy-handed and just applied this balm layer after layer, and it still didn’t grease up my face. Perfect for the on-the-go-life or for re-application through the day.

Magic In A Bottle skinbetter science sunbetter Advanced Mineral Protection SPF 75 $75.00at skinbetter.com At first glance, this beige sunscreen looks like it will make anyone ashy, but let me tell you straight up that it doesn’t, it’s just magic in a bottle. It melts into your skin to match your texture and complexion—with a little effort to get rid of blue undertones—at SPF 75 you’ll be ready for any sunny day.

The Everyday Choice Dermstore Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 $P35.00 at dermstore.com Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40

The Matte Match Algenist Sublime Defense Ultra Lightweight UV Defense Fluid $28.00 at sephora.com Layered products on top of oily skin can be a nightmare, but this mattifying SPF makes the perfect base for makeup or consistent sunscreen reapplication.

The Combo Epionce Ultra Shield Lotion SPF 50 $22.03at amazon.com SPF is all about protection, and Epionce takes it one step further with their formula that contains ingredients found in both mineral and chemical sunscreens. Ideal for sensitive skin, the fragrance-free formula won’t irritate; even better, it’s protection that won’t leave a white cast.

This Travel Size Go-To Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 30 $9.40 at amazon.com Simply swipe on your SPF with Sun Bum's face stick. The easy to apply formula and compact packaging makes it convenient to slip into your bag and take along for effortless on-the-go reapplication.

This Water & Sweat Resistant SPF Paula's Choice Non-Greasy Face and Body Sunscreen SPF 50 $17.00 at dermstore.com If you live an active lifestyle or are looking for a swim day go-to block, try this face and body option. The non-greasy formula glides on with ease, leaves behind a matte finish, and is both sweat- and water-resistant.

This Non-Greasy Formula Kiehl's Since 1851 Super Fluid Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+ $40.00 at sephora.com This sunscreen fights off early signs of aging and acts as a barrier against damaging free radicals with antioxidants like vitamin E. You'll be pleasantly surprised at how quickly this formula absorbs into the skin without leaving behind a greasy payoff.

This Melanin Hero Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte Sunscreen SPF 45 $17.99 at target.com This gem of a sunscreen was created by a Black woman to cater to the needs of darker skin tones. Make It Matte is fragrance-free and infused with natural ingredients like aloe, shea butter, squalene, and coconut oil. What makes this product even more of a stand-out is that it dries completely invisible—no ghost-like finish here!

This Water-Resistant Winner EltaMD UV Pure Broad-Spectrum SPF 47 $22.00 at dermstore.com If your skin can't stand chemical sunscreens, switch over to zinc-filled formulas instead, which are known for their more sheer and translucent undertone that doesn't leave behind a grayish reflection. This one is made with just enough zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, vitamin C, alpha hydroxy acids, to slip right into your skin without clogging your pores because its non-comedogenic. While it shields your skin from the skin, it can also resist water for up to 80 minutes—magic.

This Lightweight Serum Supergoop City Serum SPF 30 $42.00 at dermstore.com Swap your heavy-duty moisturizer for a light and airy SPF. Supergoop, one of the beauty industry's leading sun brands, now offers UV protection in the form of a serum. It's infused with key ingredients like lactic acid and vitamin E to protect against environmental stressors and keep your complexion nice and supple all throughout the day.

This Shine-Stopper Cetaphil Dermacontrol Facial Moisturizer SPF 30 $27.35 at amazon.com If you have acne-prone and sensitive skin, this dermatologist-approved SPF is for you. It's hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, which means it won't add insult to injury and clog your poor pores anymore. The matte finish is actually made with a special Micropearl technology, which works to absorb excess oil and stop shine.

This Skin Shielder Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector SPF 42 $35.00 at nordstrom.com There are so many environmental factors out of our control that contribute to excess oil production in the skin. This sunscreen does the groundwork for you, employing active ingredients to protect our skin from UV rays, oxidation, and over-production of sebum. It's a silky lotion that gives your skin a youthful glow and shrinks the size of your pores thanks to botanical extracts.