The 11 Insanely Good Hair and Skin Products Actress Antonia Thomas Swears By
The star of The Good Doctor breaks down her entire beauty routine for us.
Actress Antonia Thomas is very nice. And I don't mean that in the way that some people call anyone with a modicum of fame "very nice," simply because they laughed nicely at your jokes, while nicely complimenting their fellow actors, while nicely regaling you with nice stories about how nicely thankful they are of their nice lives.
I mean that Antonia Thomas is a very nice, very cool, and very normal human being, who also happens to consistently kill it in every single role she plays, from starring as a supernatural community service worker in the British series Misfits, to playing a sarcastic best friend in the British sitcom Lovesick. And now, she's taking over American primetime TV as young hospital resident in ABC's upcoming series, The Good Doctor, airing Monday, September 25. And yes, it's all very nice.
"The series centers around a young doctor who has autism, and I play a resident who's one of the first people to really recognize his brilliance and that he deserves a chance," Thomas tells me over the phone. "My character is really quite serious about her job, so she wants to look presentable while still being professional." Which, as anyone who has ever watched a semi-realistic medical show knows, involves very minimal makeup and no-frills hair.
"There are definitely a lot of tight shots on my face, and though we do wear makeup and have our hair styled, it's all supposed to look very natural and minimal," she says, "so it's almost a requirement that I take care of my skin and hair."
But unlike some celebrities who swear that their perfect skin and shiny hair are the result of the beauty gods and a gallon of water, Thomas actually uses and loves beauty products, so much so that most of our incredibly pleasant conversation—during which, yes, she did nicely laugh at my jokes, and compliment her co-stars, and express all of the appropriate gratitude—was mainly spent geeking out over our mutual hatred of frizz, and our deep love of thick-as-hell moisturizers. All of which, to me, was akin to actual bliss.
And since I know that you're going to be Googling "how does Antonia Thomas do her hair" and "Antonia Thomas skincare products" as soon as you watch The Good Doctor next week, I went ahead and made your search a little easier by having her meticulously break down her beauty routine for you, ahead. So keep reading to find your new product lineup, and get ready to look and feel as nice as Antonia Thomas is. Although, sorry, she does actually drink a ton of water, so you'll need to do that, too.
"In my normal life, I tend to be really lazy in my makeup, but I definitely have a skincare routine. I like to use Clarins Cleansing Milk with Alpine Herbs (1) to keep my face from feeling dry when I wash it, then I apply a bit of the Caudalie Polyphenol Eye Cream (2) around my eyes, which instantly makes me look fresh and awake, even if I didn't have a good night's sleep. I use it religiously, and I really think it's improved my fine lines, which I love.
"After that, I add a layer of Dr. Jart Ceramidin Liquid (3), and honestly, this product is so brilliant. Even if I'm super dehydrated, this plumps my skin and instantly gives me a really dewy look that lasts all day. As for moisturizers, I quite like a thick formula to keep my skin hydrated and glowing. So on top of the liquid, I've been using Tammy Fender Neroli & Orange Antioxidant Crème (4), which makes my skin feel really, really good.
"And I know this isn't exciting, but I also always wear sunscreen—it's honestly so important. I'm not super loyal to any particular one, but I do like the Clarins SPF 50 (5), which doesn't feel heavy or greasy. And thankfully, I don't really have issues with acne, but I've recently been introduced to Kiehl's Blue Herbal Spot Treatment (6), and I love it for when I do get a spot. I've never found a treatment that stops breakouts so quickly, but this one just dries everything out over night, so I can wake up with the spots gone. It's quite good."
1. Clarins Cleansing Milk with Alpine Herbs, $58; BUY IT: sephora.com. 2. Caudalie Polyphenol C15 Anti-Wrinkle Eye & Lip Cream, $63; BUY IT: sephora.com. 3. Dr. Jart Ceramidin Liquid, $39; BUY IT: sephora.com. 4. Tammy Fender Neroli & Orange Antioxidant Creme, $90; BUY IT: amazon.com. 5. Clarins UV Plus Multi Protection Sunscreen SPF 50, $36; BUY IT: nordstrom.com. 6. Kiehl's Blue Herbal Spot Treatment, $18; BUY IT: kiehls.com.
"My hair has a personality of its own, and it's been a process of trial and error to find the right stuff for my curls, since curly hair can be testy. But I've learned if I don't put anything in my hair, my curls get really dry, so I need to load them up with moisturizing products, or they look and feel terrible.
"I don't shampoo it every day—just every other day—but on my proper cleansing days, I'll cover my hair for 15 minutes with the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Pre-Shampoo Treatment (1), which is kind of like a pre-cleansing moisturizing mask, then wash it out with the Philip Kingsley Moisture Extreme Shampoo (2) and condition with the Moisture Extreme Conditioner (2).
"I'll then rake a pump of the Macadamia Oil Nourishing Leave-In Cream (3) through my hair, from root to tip, with my fingers. It just adds extra moisture so my curls don't dry out during the day, and I find that it helps define them. If I hadn't had time to use the pre-shampoo treatment, though, I'll cover my hair with the Ouidad Melt Down Extreme Repair Mask (4) at the end of my shower for 20 minutes, then rinse it out and use the Macadamia leave-in conditioner.
"My curls also tend to get really tight when I first wash them, so sometimes I'll rake a bit of Aunt Jackie's Don't Shrink Curling Gel (5) through my damp hair before I let it air-dry. It's actually really great—it keeps my curls from shrinking up, and it also acts almost like a curl cream to stop frizz. After that, I let my hair dry naturally, and I'm good to go."
1. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Pre-Shampoo Treatment, $45; BUY IT: amazon.com. 2. Philip Kingsley Moisture Extreme Shampoo/Conditioner, $32 each; BUY IT: philipkingsley.com. 3. Macadamia Oil Nourishing Leave-In Cream, $14; BUY IT: target.com. 4. Ouidad Melt Down Extreme Repair Mask, $33; BUY IT: amazon.com. 5. Aunt Jackie's Don't Shrink Curling Gel, $11; BUY IT: amazon.com.
