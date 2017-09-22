The 11 Insanely Good Hair and Skin Products Actress Antonia Thomas Swears By

Actress Antonia Thomas is very nice. And I don't mean that in the way that some people call anyone with a modicum of fame "very nice," simply because they laughed nicely at your jokes, while nicely complimenting their fellow actors, while nicely regaling you with nice stories about how nicely thankful they are of their nice lives.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I mean that Antonia Thomas is a very nice, very cool, and very normal human being, who also happens to consistently kill it in every single role she plays, from starring as a supernatural community service worker in the British series Misfits, to playing a sarcastic best friend in the British sitcom Lovesick. And now, she's taking over American primetime TV as young hospital resident in ABC's upcoming series, The Good Doctor, airing Monday, September 25. And yes, it's all very nice.

"The series centers around a young doctor who has autism, and I play a resident who's one of the first people to really recognize his brilliance and that he deserves a chance," Thomas tells me over the phone. "My character is really quite serious about her job, so she wants to look presentable while still being professional." Which, as anyone who has ever watched a semi-realistic medical show knows, involves very minimal makeup and no-frills hair.

Getty

"There are definitely a lot of tight shots on my face, and though we do wear makeup and have our hair styled, it's all supposed to look very natural and minimal," she says, "so it's almost a requirement that I take care of my skin and hair."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But unlike some celebrities who swear that their perfect skin and shiny hair are the result of the beauty gods and a gallon of water, Thomas actually uses and loves beauty products, so much so that most of our incredibly pleasant conversation—during which, yes, she did nicely laugh at my jokes, and compliment her co-stars, and express all of the appropriate gratitude—was mainly spent geeking out over our mutual hatred of frizz, and our deep love of thick-as-hell moisturizers. All of which, to me, was akin to actual bliss.

And since I know that you're going to be Googling "how does Antonia Thomas do her hair" and "Antonia Thomas skincare products" as soon as you watch The Good Doctor next week, I went ahead and made your search a little easier by having her meticulously break down her beauty routine for you, ahead. So keep reading to find your new product lineup, and get ready to look and feel as nice as Antonia Thomas is. Although, sorry, she does actually drink a ton of water, so you'll need to do that, too.

Courtesy of Brands/Design by Sierra Piland

"In my normal life, I tend to be really lazy in my makeup, but I definitely have a skincare routine. I like to use Clarins Cleansing Milk with Alpine Herbs (1) to keep my face from feeling dry when I wash it, then I apply a bit of the Caudalie Polyphenol Eye Cream (2) around my eyes, which instantly makes me look fresh and awake, even if I didn't have a good night's sleep. I use it religiously, and I really think it's improved my fine lines, which I love.