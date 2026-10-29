If you've been on Beauty TikTok or Instagram lately, you already know the French bob is having a massive moment. Falling between the cheekbones and the jawline, the relaxed cut is the definition of Parisian chic and can be worn in a variety of different ways: sleek and smooth with barely-there bangs, or playfully tousled with full-on fringe. Because it flatters almost every hair type and texture, I've seen everyone from Gracie Abrams and Zendaya to Lily Collins and Naomi Watts debut the look in recent months. It is, without a doubt, a certified It-Girl cut.
But what exactly defines a French bob? According to celebrity hair stylist Jae-Manuel Cardenas, the magic lies in its lived-in quality. “It’s chic, undone, and a bit more blunt. It feels like you just kind of get up and go,” he says. While other variations, like the Italian bob, are popular, the distinction comes down to length, weight, and attitude. “A French bob is usually shorter and has that effortless, slightly piecey look,” says California-based hair stylist Kelly Zhang. “An Italian bob is normally longer and fuller. It has more weight and volume, and I think of it as a little more glamorous and luxurious.”
The best part about the French bob is its low-maintenance appeal. Embrace your hair type and use products to smooth frizz and add volume without weighing down your strands—the final look shouldn’t be too polished. “A little natural texture and movement actually makes it feel more authentic and modern,” Zhang adds. Ahead, I found the best French bob inspiration photos, from slightly longer variations to short, edgy chops.
Baby Bang French Bob
According to Zhang, a blunt shape is perfect for fine hair because it creates the illusion of fullness. An ultra-blunt fringe can further emphasize those crisp, precise edges. To keep this French bob style sharp, run a flat iron through the lengths, then finish with a few drops of lightweight hair oil for all-day flyaway control and mirror-like shine.
ghd
Chronos Styler 1" Flat Iron
Wavy French Bob
“If you have naturally wavy or textured hair, I actually love that with a French bob because the movement gives it so much personality,” says Zhang. If your hair is straight, use a texturizing spray for more body, or keep it simple with a leave-in conditioner to prevent breakage, minimize frizz, and soften strands.
Crown Affair
The Leave-In Conditioner
Fringe-Forward French Bob
This look is truly effortless, from the slight bend to the fringe. When blow-drying shorter bangs, direct the airflowdown, not up, to prevent puffiness. You can also use a small flat iron or round brush to shape any stubborn pieces.
Bumble and bumble.
Seaweed Nourishing Air Dry Cream
Curly French Bob
If you have curly hair, subtle layers can add gentle shape. To style, reach for a curl-enhancing cream. It defines, nourishes, and strengthens curly or coily hair, which is inherently more fragile and prone to damage. This Aveda formula features a plant-derived peptide that helps fortify strands from within. Another tip? Add a deep conditioning treatment to your routine to lock in moisture and leave your curls soft and pliable.
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Aveda
Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream
Face-Framing French Bob
“One thing about shorter hair is that it can sometimes be harder to style and get the shape to stay,” explains Zhang. “I’ve been loving the T3 Aire 360 because the ceramic attachments help create a smooth, polished finish while keeping the bob’s bounce and movement. It makes styling short hair so much easier and helps the shape hold better without looking stiff or over-styled.”
T3
Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler Blowout Kit With Dual Voltage - Rouge
Boho French Bob
“When styling a French bob, I like to keep it effortless,” says Zhang. “I want volume at the root, a little bend through the hair, and movement at the ends.” To recreate this boho look, mist on a texture spray to build body on wet or dry hair without weighing down your strands. If you typically avoid sea salt sprays, this formula is an excellent alternative—it delivers piecey, beachy texture without crunch or stickiness.
IGK
Beach Club Volume Texture Spray
Side-Swept French Bob
"With a [French] bob, I don’t want to use anything too heavy,” explains Zhang. “The beauty of this haircut is that it should still move and feel a little lived-in.” For weightless volume, Chris McMillan’s The Hair Mousse is a good choice. It uses glycerin and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and nourish without any stickiness or flaking. Bonus: This multitasking formula also doubles as a heat protectant up to 450 degrees.
Chris McMillan
The Hair Mousse for Bouncy Volume
Curtain Fringe French Bob
Curtain bangs—the ultimate face-framing fringe—are a nice way to soften any look. Depending on your desired volume, you can easily style them with a blow-dryer and round brush, velcro rollers, or a flat iron. To keep the rest of your hair healthy and tangle-free, finish with a smoothing boar-bristle brush to glide through strands without tugging.
Emi Jay
Mini Boar Bristle Smoothing Hair Brush - Pink Sugar
Windswept Wavy French Bob
Leave it to Zendaya to rock a French bob with maximum body, bounce, and attitude. To replicate this style, prep damp hair with a leave-in treatment to smooth flyaways and boost hydration. Next, add a touch of mousse to amp up the volume, then finish with a light-hold hairspray to keep your waves or curls intact. Voilà!
Davines
This Is a Perfecting Hairspray
Coquette French Bob
“I like to apply the RŌZ Milk Hair Serum to damp hair and let it air-dry,” says Cardenas. Celebrity hairstylist Michael Forrey agrees: “I like working with RŌZ products to achieve an easy, undone look with plenty of movement. I layer the milk serum first, then finish with the Milk Styling Texture Defining Hair Mousse to give it that texture, hold, and definition.”
RŌZ
Milk Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner Hair Serum
Tousled French Bob
“If you’re in a hurry, diffuse your hair to enhance your natural texture, then mist on the RŌZ Wave Texturizing Mist for extra oomph and separation,” says Cardenas. “It helps separate the strands beautifully.” Unlike traditional salt sprays that can dehydrate your hair, this mist creates a weightless, hydrating shield around each strand, keeping it from becoming stiff or brittle.
RŌZ
Wave Texturizing & Finishing Salt Spray
Soft Glamour French Bob
“If your hair doesn’t have a natural wave, I would use a curling iron,” says Cardenas. “Bio Ionic makes this three-in-one twist-interchangeable iron, and it comes in three different barrel sizes so you can play with it. The bigger one makes a looser bend, and the smaller one gives you a slightly tighter wave.”
Bio Ionic
Twist Interchangeable Iron
Va-Va-Volume French Bob
An off-center part instantly boosts volume, especially on the side where more hair falls. For maximum shine and softness, work a few drops of hair oil through your ends. The Olaplex formula is a personal favorite because it delivers heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, along with patented bond-building technology to help repair broken hair bonds.
This lived-in style exudes confidence and feels undeniably chic. To keep your locks looking their best, add a deep conditioning mask to your routine to lock in moisture and minimize breakage. After shampooing, apply a small amount to your ends, leave it on for up to five minutes, then rinse thoroughly.
BLU & GREEN
Weekly Repair Mask
Polished French Bob
If you’re not quite ready for a super-short chop, ease into the trend with a chic, chin-length bob—you can always go shorter later. To achieve Scarlett Johansson’s polished look, blow-dry with a round brush to maximize volume and shine. While this Moroccanoil brush comes in four sizes, the 35MM or 45MM versions work best for this style.
Moroccanoil
Ceramic 35 Mm Round Brush
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Meet the Experts
Jae-Manuel Cardenas
Celebrity hairstylist Jae-Manuel Cardenas brings vibrant creativity and unyielding dedication to his A-list clients, including Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Jimmy Fallon, Lisa Rinna, Camila Mendes, John Mayer, Ben Stiller, and Miles Teller, among many others.
Jae’s mastery extends beyond the boundaries of traditional salon environments—he has added his artistic flair to a myriad of fashion shows during the coveted New York Fashion Week. Collaborating with some of the industry’s most illustrious photographers, he has worked with prominent fashion publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Harper’s Bazaar.
Kelly Zhang
Kelly Zhang is one of Southern California’s most in-demand bridal makeup artists and hair stylists, although she began her career studying fashion at FIDM. Working in fashion led her to her current passion for makeup and its ability to truly transform an individual. She quickly earned a reputation in the entertainment industry and the makeup and beauty community for her expertise, talent, and passion for her work. While she has worked with big names at MTV, the Emmys, and the Oscars, her most rewarding experience has been working with everyday women, like herself.
Michael Forrey
Michael Forrey is the Hair Department Lead at STRIIIKE. He believes the best haircuts are effortless, personal, and designed to evolve with the individual. His approach combines technical precision with a softer, modern sensibility—creating shapes that enhance natural texture, complement face shape, and fit seamlessly into everyday life. After beginning his career with Vidal Sassoon, Michael spent years educating stylists, leading teams at New York Fashion Week, and contributing to editorial and fashion campaigns. Now based in California, he works behind the chair and styles red carpets and campaigns through Forward Agency. Inspired by fashion, art, and music, Michael believes exceptional hair should feel as natural as it looks.
Katherine Louie is a New York-based writer and editor with eight years of experience reporting on beauty, grooming, style, and travel. Known for her rigorous product testing, she evaluates everything from luxury skincare to leather goods to help readers shop smarter. Her work has appeared in Forbes, GQ, BuzzFeed, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and more. Find her on Instagram @katherinelouie1.