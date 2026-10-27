Curtain Bangs Are Back—These Are the 16 Top Styles to Try This Season

Dakota Johnson and Sabrina Carpenter aren’t the only ones who can rock the trend.

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I may not have clocked it at the time, but when I look at someone and think, “I love those bangs,” odds are they're curtain bangs. As seen on Sabrina Carpenter, Dakota Johnson, and Zendaya—just to name a few—curtain bangs are everywhere. In fact, they’re likely on your Pinterest or in your secret album of hair inspo pics right now. Curly, pin-straight, side-swept, blown out—you can create all of these looks with curtain bangs, making them the perfect way to change up your look. “Curtain bangs can be so appealing because they create an immediate transformation without requiring a dramatic haircut,” says celebrity hairstylist Nicolas Flores.

What exactly are curtain bangs, you ask? Well, unlike your traditional bangs, curtain bangs aren’t cut straight across the forehead. Instead, curtain bangs are cut at slight angles—kind of like a triangle, with longer pieces on the sides of the face and shorter pieces in the center. The gradient lengths create a curtain effect. “They frame the face, highlight the eyes and cheekbones, and add movement and dimension to almost any length,” Flores says.

a white woman with brown curtain bangs and sunglasses

Our patron saint of curtain bangs, Dakota Johnson.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fellow celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker agrees, saying, “They often soften and enhance almost anybody's face.” As a result, curtain bangs look good on pretty much everybody—if you style them correctly, that is.

To help you on your curtain bang journey, I’ve gathered a list of 16 styles and pictures you can take directly to your stylist, and chatted with Flores and Brisker to find out which products you should have in your bathroom before you make the cut.

The Side Piece Bangs

Sabrina Carpenter at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Right now, the trend tends to be a little shorter and closer to the eye (think Sabrina Carpenter),” says Brisker, pointing to a photo of the singer with bangs that are parted straight down the middle, but with more volume than the middle-part bangs above.

Blended Bangs

Aje bks S26 119 spring summer ready to wear person with short choppy brown hair

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Flores says he is seeing an increase in soft curtain bangs that blend easily into the hair and give off a low-maintenance vibe. “There’s more emphasis on blending the fringe into longer face-framing layers and allowing the hair’s natural movement to come through,” he explains.

The Full Fringe

a woman with choppy bangs and a white tulle shirt

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Contrary to popular belief, curtain bangs don’t have to be wispy and barely there; they can also be full and thick—it really just depends on your preference. What separates these from regular bangs is that they are slightly longer on the sides, so you get that gradient and they aren’t super heavy in the front.

The Side Bangs

person with side bangs wearing a leather jacket

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Just like low-rise jeans and Ed Hardy, side bangs are back in style. Curtain bangs are usually thought to be on both sides, but you can style them so that they swoop to one side over the other on days when you want a more Y2K look.

Micro Curtain Bangs

a person with microbangs, dirty blonde hair, and a bright yellow jacket with bead detailing

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Micro bangs are reigning supreme in 2026, and yes, they can also be curtain bangs. Though micro bangs are, of course, known for their short length, that doesn’t mean they can’t also have elongated sides that blend in with the rest of the hair.

Pixie Bangs

bleach blonde pixie cut with an eighties style colorful shirt

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A short ‘do will often result in bangs, whether you like it or not; that’s just how hair grows out! But, curtain bangs can also be a great addition to a short, pixie cut.

Ringlet Bangs

a person with blue eyeshadow, curly hair, and beautifully defined bangs

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bangs are not just for straight hair. Use mousse to define your curtain bang curls into ringlets.

Wispy Curls

a person with wispy curly bangs and a feather high neck top

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Depending on the shape and type of curl, a few strands are all you need to create a wispy curly curtain bang. The trick is using good curl defining products that have a natural finish, so you get natural movement..

Bowl Cut Bangs

bowl cut bangs with a white chiffon top and frosted makeup

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Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka’s signature look is another fun way to play with curtain bangs by adding a stylish twist on the dreaded bowl cut, like this inspo pic here. These curtain bangs give the traditional style a more unique shape across the forehead.

Baby Hair Bangs

purple velour jacket on a person with wispy bangs and pink eye makeup

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Got some new growth coming in around the temples? Instead of letting them become flyaways, try to style them as curtain bangs, as you might style your edges,

Farrah Fawcett Bangs

long farah fawcett style bangs on a person with a black high neck top and graphic eyelienr

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Longer bangs are slowly coming back in style, which is excellent news for Brisker who says, “It would be great to see a return to a more retro and longer curtain bang, heavily flicked away from the face like Farrah Fawcett!”

Twist Bangs

twist bangs on a model with smudged eyeliner and a nude shirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Protective styles like twists and braids also work great as curtain bangs because they’re piecey by nature, so you can get an effortless, tousled look.

Two-Tone Bangs

a geometric two tone bang hair style with smokey eye makeup on a person

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Alysa Liu’s iconic halo hair became the 2026 trend for hair coloring, so why not incorporate it into your curtain bangs? You can do it like Liu, with full curtain bangs that follow a stripe pattern along the length of your hair, or you can experiment with two-toned bangs and a single hair color for the length. The color combos are endless.

Wet Look Bangs

wet look bangs on a model with graphic eyeliner and pink lips

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Styling your bangs every day can be a pain, but the wet look is surprisingly easy to recreate. All you need is to wet the hair, get some good hair gel, and voilà! Instant chic.

Blow Out Bangs

blown out bangs on a model in all black wiht black hair

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Grab a round brush and a hair dryer, and you’ve got the makings of blown-out curtain bangs. This romantic look is all about volume and softness, and it can work on both full fringes and softer side bangs. Hot tip: use a hair gloss to make your bangs extra shiny.

Middle Part Bangs

Defined curtain bangs in the middle on a model with clear skin and a purple top

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

RIP the millennial side part; long live the middle part! Take the middle-part trend to the next level by styling your curtain bangs to match and letting the part extend down your forehead.

Best Products for Curtain Bangs

When it comes to styling curtain bangs, product selection is key. Pick something too heavy, and your bangs will be too limp; too grippy and your bangs could end up crunchy; and if you use too much product, your bangs could end up an oily mess by lunch. “The key is to keep the bangs airy and movable rather than overly styled,” says Flores. “I prefer lightweight products that provide volume, movement, and a little control without making the hair feel heavy or stiff.”

What Should I Consider Before Getting Curtain Bangs?

As anyone who has ever gotten bangs can tell you, it can be a big style commitment. It can also be a fun way to freshen up your look! Either way, it’s best to stop and think about the bangs you want before you grab the scissors. “The biggest consideration is usually whether or not you are prepared to manage a fringe,” Brisker advises. The hairstylist also notes that, while curtain bangs might be longer and blend into the rest of the hair, “they still require upkeep!” They also require frequent trims, depending on how long you want to keep your curtain bangs before letting them grow out. “The biggest tip is to think about the grow-out process from the beginning,” cautions Flores, who also suggests playing around with styling and your hair part in lieu of getting trims.

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Meet the Experts

Nicolas Flores
Nicolas Flores

Nicolas Flores is a celebrity hairstylist who has previously worked with Sofia Richie Grainge, John Mayer, and Kendall Jenner. He is co-owner of FLORE Salon in Los Angeles and recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show following his buzzcut of Jake Shane.

Halley Brisker
Halley Brisker

Halley Brisker is a London-based celebrity hairstylist who has previously worked with Julianne Moore, Nicola Coughlan, Sadie Sink, Sophie Turner, Monica Barbaro, and Ashley Graham. Halley’s work has also appeared in many international titles including Vogue, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, and GQ, having collaborated with photographers including Jürgen Teller, David Sims, Alexi Lubomirski, and Liz Collins. Brisker has worked with brands such as Chanel, Armani Beauty, Skims, La Ligne, and he is an ambassador for hair care brands OLAPLEX and GHD.

Olivia Truffaut-Wong
Olivia Truffaut-Wong
Contributing Editor

Olivia Truffaut-Wong is an editor and writer with over a decade of experience covering culture, beauty, and lifestyle. She was previously an Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covered beauty, culture, and entertainment. Her work has been featured in The CutThe Daily Beast, and Refinery29, among others. She's a film and TV obsessive who loves a good marathon almost as much as she loves a good glitter eyeshadow.