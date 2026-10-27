I may not have clocked it at the time, but when I look at someone and think, “I love those bangs,” odds are they're curtain bangs. As seen on Sabrina Carpenter, Dakota Johnson, and Zendaya—just to name a few—curtain bangs are everywhere. In fact, they’re likely on your Pinterest or in your secret album of hair inspo pics right now. Curly, pin-straight, side-swept, blown out—you can create all of these looks with curtain bangs, making them the perfect way to change up your look. “Curtain bangs can be so appealing because they create an immediate transformation without requiring a dramatic haircut,” says celebrity hairstylist Nicolas Flores.
What exactly are curtain bangs, you ask? Well, unlike your traditional bangs, curtain bangs aren’t cut straight across the forehead. Instead, curtain bangs are cut at slight angles—kind of like a triangle, with longer pieces on the sides of the face and shorter pieces in the center. The gradient lengths create a curtain effect. “They frame the face, highlight the eyes and cheekbones, and add movement and dimension to almost any length,” Flores says.
Fellow celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker agrees, saying, “They often soften and enhance almost anybody's face.” As a result, curtain bangs look good on pretty much everybody—if you style them correctly, that is.
To help you on your curtain bang journey, I’ve gathered a list of 16 styles and pictures you can take directly to your stylist, and chatted with Flores and Brisker to find out which products you should have in your bathroom before you make the cut.
The Side Piece Bangs
“Right now, the trend tends to be a little shorter and closer to the eye (think Sabrina Carpenter),” says Brisker, pointing to a photo of the singer with bangs that are parted straight down the middle, but with more volume than the middle-part bangs above.
Blended Bangs
Flores says he is seeing an increase in soft curtain bangs that blend easily into the hair and give off a low-maintenance vibe. “There’s more emphasis on blending the fringe into longer face-framing layers and allowing the hair’s natural movement to come through,” he explains.
The Full Fringe
Contrary to popular belief, curtain bangs don’t have to be wispy and barely there; they can also be full and thick—it really just depends on your preference. What separates these from regular bangs is that they are slightly longer on the sides, so you get that gradient and they aren’t super heavy in the front.
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The Side Bangs
Just like low-rise jeans and Ed Hardy, side bangs are back in style. Curtain bangs are usually thought to be on both sides, but you can style them so that they swoop to one side over the other on days when you want a more Y2K look.
Micro Curtain Bangs
Micro bangs are reigning supreme in 2026, and yes, they can also be curtain bangs. Though micro bangs are, of course, known for their short length, that doesn’t mean they can’t also have elongated sides that blend in with the rest of the hair.
Pixie Bangs
A short ‘do will often result in bangs, whether you like it or not; that’s just how hair grows out! But, curtain bangs can also be a great addition to a short, pixie cut.
Ringlet Bangs
Bangs are not just for straight hair. Use mousse to define your curtain bang curls into ringlets.
Wispy Curls
Depending on the shape and type of curl, a few strands are all you need to create a wispy curly curtain bang. The trick is using good curl defining products that have a natural finish, so you get natural movement..
Bowl Cut Bangs
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka’s signature look is another fun way to play with curtain bangs by adding a stylish twist on the dreaded bowl cut, like this inspo pic here. These curtain bangs give the traditional style a more unique shape across the forehead.
Baby Hair Bangs
Got some new growth coming in around the temples? Instead of letting them become flyaways, try to style them as curtain bangs, as you might style your edges,
Farrah Fawcett Bangs
Longer bangs are slowly coming back in style, which is excellent news for Brisker who says, “It would be great to see a return to a more retro and longer curtain bang, heavily flicked away from the face like Farrah Fawcett!”
Twist Bangs
Protective styles like twists and braids also work great as curtain bangs because they’re piecey by nature, so you can get an effortless, tousled look.
Two-Tone Bangs
Alysa Liu’s iconic halo hair became the2026 trend for hair coloring, so why not incorporate it into your curtain bangs? You can do it like Liu, with full curtain bangs that follow a stripe pattern along the length of your hair, or you can experiment with two-toned bangs and a single hair color for the length. The color combos are endless.
Wet Look Bangs
Styling your bangs every day can be a pain, but the wet look is surprisingly easy to recreate. All you need is to wet the hair, get some good hair gel, and voilà! Instant chic.
Blow Out Bangs
Grab a round brush and a hair dryer, and you’ve got the makings of blown-out curtain bangs. This romantic look is all about volume and softness, and it can work on both full fringes and softer side bangs. Hot tip: use a hair gloss to make your bangs extra shiny.
Middle Part Bangs
RIP the millennial side part; long live the middle part! Take the middle-part trend to the next level by styling your curtain bangs to match and letting the part extend down your forehead.
Best Products for Curtain Bangs
When it comes to styling curtain bangs, product selection is key. Pick something too heavy, and your bangs will be too limp; too grippy and your bangs could end up crunchy; and if you use too much product, your bangs could end up an oily mess by lunch. “The key is to keep the bangs airy and movable rather than overly styled,” says Flores. “I prefer lightweight products that provide volume, movement, and a little control without making the hair feel heavy or stiff.”
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience
Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray
Flores specifically loves the K18 Biometric Hairscience AstroLift Reparative Volume Spray for curtain bangs, telling Marie Claire it’s “great for adding lift and fullness at the roots while keeping the bangs touchable.”
Olaplex
Shape Set Hair Repair & Frizz-Control Flexible Hold Hairspray
Brisker likes to reach for the Olaplex Shape Set Hairspray to “add flexible hold” to a curtain bang style. “I use a small or medium round brush to dry the bangs away from the face.”
Nexxus
Air Shape Workable Hold Texture Spray
Recently named the Best Texturizing Spray in Marie Claire’s 2026 Beauty Awards, the Nexxus Aire Shape Workable Hold Texture Spray is perfect for creating an effortless look.
Rizos Curls
Curl Defining Mousse
As expected, curly bangs take some work, but the Rizos Curls Curl Defining Mousse can help with the heavy lifting. Not only does it add moisture and volume, it adds shine and helps shape curls with staying power without becoming crunchy
Maria Nila
Gloss Coat Hair Gloss Treatment
Another Marie Claire Beauty Award winner, the Mira Nila gloss Coat Leave-In Anti-Frizz Treatment is perfect for adding a glossy shine to full curtain bangs.
What Should I Consider Before Getting Curtain Bangs?
As anyone who has ever gotten bangs can tell you, it can be a big style commitment. It can also be a fun way to freshen up your look! Either way, it’s best to stop and think about the bangs you want before you grab the scissors. “The biggest consideration is usually whether or not you are prepared to manage a fringe,” Brisker advises. The hairstylist also notes that, while curtain bangs might be longer and blend into the rest of the hair, “they still require upkeep!” They also require frequent trims, depending on how long you want to keep your curtain bangs before letting them grow out. “The biggest tip is to think about the grow-out process from the beginning,” cautions Flores, who also suggests playing around with styling and your hair part in lieu of getting trims.
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Halley Brisker is a London-based celebrity hairstylist who has previously worked with Julianne Moore, Nicola Coughlan, Sadie Sink, Sophie Turner, Monica Barbaro, and Ashley Graham. Halley’s work has also appeared in many international titles including Vogue, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, and GQ, having collaborated with photographers including Jürgen Teller, David Sims, Alexi Lubomirski, and Liz Collins. Brisker has worked with brands such as Chanel, Armani Beauty, Skims, La Ligne, and he is an ambassador for hair care brands OLAPLEX and GHD.
Olivia Truffaut-Wong is an editor and writer with over a decade of experience covering culture, beauty, and lifestyle. She was previously an Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covered beauty, culture, and entertainment. Her work has been featured in The Cut, The Daily Beast, and Refinery29, among others. She's a film and TV obsessive who loves a good marathon almost as much as she loves a good glitter eyeshadow.