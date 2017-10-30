Today's Top Stories
These Victoria's Secret Models Just Won Halloween

They most definitely were *not* angels.

Getty
Oct 30, 2017

All other celebrity costumes are rendered irrelevant, because a slew of Victoria's Secret Angels just won Halloween by going *all out* at Saturday's Night of The Fallen party in New York.

Models Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, and Lais Ribeiro showed up to the event completely committed, so please feel free to copy their looks.

First, we have Sara Sampaio, who dressed as a creepy Little Red Riding Hood.

Getty

Then, we have this awesomeness from Jasmine Tookes:

Eddy & Cielis @blackjaguarwhitetiger 👻

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

Lais Ribeiro as a very convincing Mystique:

Who doesn't love Halloween?? 🔥🙌🏻😈

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

And Josephine Skriver as this (hi, we're so scared):

Getty
Literally, this is the only squad we want to join:

Getty


