These Victoria's Secret Models Just Won Halloween

All other celebrity costumes are rendered irrelevant, because a slew of Victoria's Secret Angels just won Halloween by going *all out* at Saturday's Night of The Fallen party in New York.
Models Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, and Lais Ribeiro showed up to the event completely committed, so please feel free to copy their looks.
First, we have Sara Sampaio, who dressed as a creepy Little Red Riding Hood.
Then, we have this awesomeness from Jasmine Tookes:
Lais Ribeiro as a very convincing Mystique:
And Josephine Skriver as this (hi, we're so scared):
Literally, this is the only squad we want to join: