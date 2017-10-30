These Victoria's Secret Models Just Won Halloween

All other celebrity costumes are rendered irrelevant, because a slew of Victoria's Secret Angels just won Halloween by going *all out* at Saturday's Night of The Fallen party in New York.



Models Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, and Lais Ribeiro showed up to the event completely committed, so please feel free to copy their looks.

First, we have Sara Sampaio, who dressed as a creepy Little Red Riding Hood.

Getty

Then, we have this awesomeness from Jasmine Tookes:

Eddy & Cielis @blackjaguarwhitetiger 👻 A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Lais Ribeiro as a very convincing Mystique:

Who doesn't love Halloween?? 🔥🙌🏻😈 A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

And Josephine Skriver as this (hi, we're so scared):

Getty

Literally, this is the only squad we want to join: