90 Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired By Movies and TV Shows

Most of these Halloween costumes double as stylish additions to your closet.

Collage of characters from TV shows and movies that double as Halloween costumes
(Image credit: Shutterstock + Focus Features + Neon + BBC)
Finally, it's time to get your Halloween costume ready—because, before you know it, the spookiest day of the year will be here. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been keeping a running list of ideas for your 2022 Halloween costume since November 1. But if you’re not as crazy enthusiastic about Halloween as I am (totally understandable!), you may need a little inspiration to get the ball rolling. And what better way to get inspired than by turning to iconic movies and TV shows?

Whether your grand plans for October 31 include bingeing scary movies or attending a fabulous costume party, dressing up as one of your favorite TV or movie characters for Halloween is a low-lift way to pretend you're someone else for a night. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite options for your 2022 Halloween escapades, inspired by characters from movies and TV shows. Not only do these costumes make great conversation starters, but almost all of these “costumes” double as (mostly) practical and stylish additions to your closet. Once you've decided which movie or TV character you'll be channeling this Halloween, all that's left is to pick a spectacular Halloween eye makeup look.

Wanda from 'WandaVision'
(Image credit: MARVEL STUDIOS / Alamy)

Priscilla Presley from 'Elvis'
(Image credit: WARNER BROS. / Alamy)

Jennifer from 'Jennifer's Body'
(Image credit: Cinematic Collection / Alamy Stock Photo)

Fran from 'The Nanny'
(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

C.J. from 'Baywatch'
(Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

Cassie from 'Euphoria'
(Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

Mia from 'The Princess Diaries'
(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Faye from 'Cowboy Bebop'
(Image credit: Tomorrow Studios / Netflix)

Satine from 'Moulin Rouge!'
(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo)

Carrie from 'Carrie'
(Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo)

Juliet from 'Romeo + Juliet'
(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Thomas from 'Peaky Blinders'
(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo)

Emily Cooper from 'Emily in Paris'
(Image credit: STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

Olive from 'Easy A'
(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Armond from 'The White Lotus'
(Image credit: HBO)

Cruella De Vil from 'Cruella'
(Image credit: Disney)

Daphne Bridgerton from 'Bridgerton'
(Image credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Keeley Jones from 'Ted Lasso'
(Image credit: Apple)

Beth Harmon from 'The Queen's Gambit'
(Image credit: PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX)

Lara Jean from ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’
(Image credit: Netflix)

Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King'
(Image credit: Netflix)

Midge Maisel from 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
(Image credit: Philippe Antonello / Netflix / The Hollywood Archive)

Regina George from ‘Mean Girls’
(Image credit: Alamy)

Young Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown'
(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

Jessie Pinkman from 'Breaking Bad'
(Image credit: Lewis Jacobs / AMC)

Selina Meyer from 'VEEP'
(Image credit: HBO)

Leslie Jones in 'Supermarket Sweep' 2020
(Image credit: ABC)

Robyn from 'High Fidelity'
(Image credit: HULU/Phillip Caruso)

Michael Jordan from 'The Last Dance'
(Image credit: Stan Honda/Getty Images)

The Cast of 'The Real Housewives of New York'
(Image credit: Bravo)

Emma Green from 'Away'
(Image credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Joe from 'You'
(Image credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix)

Yeon-Kyo from 'Parasite'
(Image credit: Neon)

The March Sisters from 'Little Women'
(Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Wilson Webb)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Fleabag'
(Image credit: BBC)

Emma Woodhouse from 'Emma'
(Image credit: Focus Features)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z from the ‘Apes**t’ Music Video
(Image credit: YouTube)

Lady Bird from 'Lady Bird'
(Image credit: A24)

Dolores from 'Westworld'
(Image credit: HBO)

Hellen Parr (Elastigirl) from ‘Incredibles 2’
(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Khaleesi from ‘Game of Thrones’
(Image credit: HBO)

Cersei from 'Game of Thrones'
(Image credit: HBO)

Anastasia from ‘50 Shades Darker’
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Margot Tenenbaum from ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’
(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures/Alamy)

Wednesday Addams from ‘The Addams Family’
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Rory Gilmore from ‘Gilmore Girls’
(Image credit: The CW )

Harley Quinn from ‘Suicide Squad’
(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Dorothy from the ‘Wizard of Oz’
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winifred Sanderson from ‘Hocus Pocus’
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Piper from ‘Orange Is the New Black’
(Image credit: Netflix)

Holly Golightly from ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nina from ‘Black Swan’
(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

Billie Jean King from ‘Battle of the Sexes’
(Image credit: Fox Searchlight/Alamy)

Jackie from ‘That ‘70s Show’
(Image credit: Fox)

Claire from ‘The Breakfast Club’
(Image credit: Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Carrie from ‘Sex and the City’
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blair from ‘Gossip Girl’
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Pope from ‘Scandal’
(Image credit: Danny Feld/Getty Images)

Joan Holloway from ‘Mad Men’
(Image credit: AMC)

Penny Lane from ‘Almost Famous’
(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Ilana from ‘Broad City’
(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’
(Image credit: MGM)

Daisy Buchanan from ‘The Great Gatsby’
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Leslie from ‘Parks and Rec’
(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’
(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Cookie from ‘Empire’
(Image credit: Fox)

Jackie O from ‘Jackie’
(Image credit: AA Film Archive/Alamy)

Meredith from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hallie from ‘The Parent Trap’
(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Mia Wallace from ‘Pulp Fiction’
(Image credit: Alamy)

Allie from ‘The Notebook’
(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Cheryl from ‘Riverdale’
(Image credit: The CW)

Sandy from ‘Grease’
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher from ‘Clueless’
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

Rachel from ‘Friends’
(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Whitley from 'A Different World'
(Image credit: NBC/Getty Images)

Bonnie from "The Craft"
(Image credit: Columbia / Peter Iovino / Alamy)

Betty from ‘Ugly Betty’
(Image credit: ABC)

Cleopatra from ‘Cleopatra’
(Image credit: Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

Marilyn from ‘Love, Marilyn’
(Image credit: Earl Theisen Collection/Getty Images)

Molly from 'Insecure'
(Image credit: HBO)

Veronica from 'Veronica Mars'
(Image credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Eleven from ‘Stranger Things’
(Image credit: Netflix)

Princess Leia from ‘Star Wars’
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley from 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'
(Image credit: NBC/Getty Images)

Kat from 'Euphoria'
(Image credit: HBO)

Mindy from 'The Mindy Project'
(Image credit: Universal Television/Getty Images)

Topanga from 'Boy Meets World'
(Image credit: ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images)

Tina from 'Glee'
(Image credit: Fox/Getty Images)

Romy from 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'
(Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

