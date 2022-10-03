Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Finally, it's time to get your Halloween costume ready—because, before you know it, the spookiest day of the year will be here. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been keeping a running list of ideas for your 2022 Halloween costume since November 1. But if you’re not as crazy enthusiastic about Halloween as I am (totally understandable!), you may need a little inspiration to get the ball rolling. And what better way to get inspired than by turning to iconic movies and TV shows?