Finally, it's time to get your Halloween costume ready—because, before you know it, the spookiest day of the year will be here. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been keeping a running list of ideas for your 2022 Halloween costume since November 1. But if you’re not as crazy enthusiastic about Halloween as I am (totally understandable!), you may need a little inspiration to get the ball rolling. And what better way to get inspired than by turning to iconic movies and TV shows?
Whether your grand plans for October 31 include bingeing scary movies or attending a fabulous costume party, dressing up as one of your favorite TV or movie characters for Halloween is a low-lift way to pretend you're someone else for a night. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite options for your 2022 Halloween escapades, inspired by characters from movies and TV shows. Not only do these costumes make great conversation starters, but almost all of these “costumes” double as (mostly) practical and stylish additions to your closet. Once you've decided which movie or TV character you'll be channeling this Halloween, all that's left is to pick a spectacular Halloween eye makeup look.