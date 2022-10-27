Simone Biles Asked Her Followers Not to Dress as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Halloween season is well under way, and already Jeffrey Dahmer costumes have been popping up left and right—even on children.

Hundreds of people have shared how disturbing they find these costumes, but unfortunately the recent release of Netflix' true-crime limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has made them ubiquitous.

Dahmer was convicted for the murder of 17 people, many of whom were people of color.

As such, gymnastics star Simone Biles took to Twitter to ask her followers to please not dress as the serial killer for Halloween.

She wrote, "im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain’t having it!!!!!!"

Biles' tweet has 120k likes at time of writing, and commenters chimed in to approve her message.

One person wrote, "Dahmer targeted marginalized communities because he knew the police wouldn’t investigate it at the level of straight white men. I cannot fathom anyone dressing as him for Halloween. It’s so disrespectful to both the Black and Brown gay community."

Someone else said, "So many kids at my daughters middle school are saying they want to go a him. I told her that was disgusting and explained why"

Another user wrote, "The fact it has to be even said!!"

Another asked, "Because why are people stanning a murderer it’s weird"

In response to the controversy, eBay has banned the sale of Jeffrey Dahmer costumes, BuzzFeed News reports.

If you must dress as the subject of a Netflix production, may I suggest an Anna Delvey or an Emily in Paris? BTW, here are 90 costume ideas based on movie and TV characters. Here's Marie Claire's guide to zeitgeisty costumes, and some amazing couples' costume inspo from celebs. Hope this helps!