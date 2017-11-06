Today's Top Stories
Bella Hadid Got Real About a Big Fight She Had with Kendall Jenner

And she posted #receipts.

Getty
Nov 6, 2017

Kendall Jenner just turned 22 (please insert "I don't know about you but she's feeling 22" joke here), and her friend Bella Hadid decided to celebrate the occasion by posting a completely unstaged photo of the two of them fighting on a balcony. Because yes, supermodel best friends get into heated arguments too.

Instagram

Bella captioned the photo, "This is a real life picture that @sweetboydaniel took of kj and I yelling at each other but we made up 5 minutes later so it's all good."

LOLing forever at Kendall's hands here/BRB going to spend the next half hour or so trying to figure out what this argument was about.

