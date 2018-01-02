Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Her Son's Hospitalization

He's recovering from pneumonia.

Jan 2, 2018

Scary news for the Kardashian-West family: Over the holidays, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son, Saint West, was hospitalized with pneumonia for three nights. The two-year-old was released on Saturday and is "home and all better," according to Kardashian.

The 37-year-old mother of two spoke out about the news on Twitter Tuesday morning writing, "My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."

Kardashian then proceeded to thank the hospital staffers who helped her little boy. "I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."

Not the happiest way to spend the holidays, to say the least, but thankfully, all is well now for the Kardashian-West clan.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
