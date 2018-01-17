Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms a 'Sex and the City 3' Movie Could Still Happen

Just when we thought Sex and the City 3 was *definitely* a no-go, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the movie IS still possible—even without Kim Cattrall. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Parker said the movie could still happen, countering her previous comments about SATC being over.

When Ellen asked if they could do the movie without Samantha, Parker said, “I think there’s a period of grief, a mourning process."

She even joked about Ellen playing the character for the movie. “Perhaps we’ll be able to consider...say for instance, you playing Samantha," Parker said.

But while Parker is holding out for another SATC (and so are we!) she's still not 100% sure it'll happen.

“I don’t know. Last week, I said ‘No.’ Reality is a brutal companion,” she told DeGeneres. “I feel like maybe, I don’t know. I have to make up an answer, because I have absolutely no idea. You know, who knows. Perhaps, we’ll find a way. Right now, I don’t know.”

There's been a lot of drama surrounding the idea of making a third movie, and people think Cattrall is to blame. There were rumors that the movie was being put on hold because Cattrall had certain "demands."

And as Cattrall put it on Twitter:

Josh, I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try #SensitiveSkin my show on @Netflix https://t.co/mJYOybZMi8 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) October 6, 2017

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Parker said how hard it's been to deal with all the drama. “The thing I continue to learn is how painful it can still be, after all these years. When things aren’t true, especially when it is a personal attack about your character, the way you’ve chosen to conduct yourself specifically. I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts,” she said.

"I just kept saying, ‘This was an experience I loved. I love those women. We shared this experience. It was a privilege.’"

Sadly, this isn't an official confirmation from Parker. But we'll be waiting around with a cosmo in hand, hoping that day comes soon.