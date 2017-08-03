Taylor Swift Is Going to Court Next Week and You Could Be in the Room

Taylor Swift has been in hiding for the better part of 2017, but she's reportedly set to make a *very* public appearance in court next week in regards to her allegations against DJ David Mueller, who she accused of groping her while they posed for a photo in 2013.

TMZ reports that jury selection will begin Monday in Colorado, and that 32 seats will be held for the public—first come, first serve starting at 6:00 am. People who don't make the cut off will be allowed in an "overflow room with TV monitors," which can hold another 75 people. It's unclear how much time Taylor herself will spend in court.

According to Swift, the DJ (who sued for slander) touched her butt without consent:

"Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there. It was completely intentional, I've never been so sure of anything in my life."

For his part, Mueller has denied the claim, saying:

"What I was told that night and what I was told that day were different, but what I'm hearing now is that I stuck my hand under her skirt and grabbed her bare bottom. My right hand—I'm looking at the photographer and I'm trying to get my right hand, you know, behind Taylor, because [another DJ] was on the other side of Taylor. My other hand I think was just on my belt or on my pocket, my left hand. So my right hand, I've got my hand closed and my palm down, and I reach behind, toward Taylor. Our hands touched and our arms crossed. That's all I remember."

Swift plans to donate potential winnings from her countersuit to charities that protect women from assault.

