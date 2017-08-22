Selena Gomez Opened Up About Her Mental Health to a Group of Strangers

Selena Gomez recently moderated a Q&A with the producer and director of Robert Pattinson's new film Good Time, and spoke candidly about her mental health. The singer opened up about being on bed rest, saying she watched Heaven Knows What—about a heroin addict who attempts suicide and ends up in hospital.

"A little while ago I was actually on bed rest, and it's probably the worst time to watch Heaven Knows What or the best time, depending on your mental state," she explained. "I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys [AKA director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard] and kind of forced them to become my friend a little bit."

August 19: Selena Gomez at the Good Time Q&A

The star also talked about her mental exercises: "For me, personally, I really liked the mental aspect of [Good Time], because I've done a lot of those exercises that you put in," she said. "So, the beginning of the movie stuck with me because I actually…I'm very open, it's not really a secret, but I for sure have talked about that, and I've done a lot of those exercises."

August 19: Selena at the Good Time movie Q&A in Los Angeles, California

Selena entered rehab to focus on her mental health in October 2016. "You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls," she said of the experience. "Real people who couldn't give two shits about who I was, who were fighting for their lives. It was one of the hardest things I've done, but it was the best thing I've done."

Watch the trailer for Good Time below.

