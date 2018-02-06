Here's How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Spending Valentine's Day Together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their fourth appearance of the year in Scotland, but this time it's not just any appearance—it's an appearance on the eve of Valentine's Day, and only the second time the couple have spent the holiday together.



On February 13, Harry and Meghan will visit the Edinburgh Castle in Scotland while also paying a visit to Social Bites—an organization that aims to end homelessness—followed by a reception in the evening to mark the Scottish Year of Young People at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will visit Edinburgh on 13th February, where they will attend engagements at @edinburghcastle, local social enterprise @SocialBite_, and a reception celebrating youth achievement to mark Scottish Year of Young People at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. pic.twitter.com/VVBa4l3rDy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 6, 2018

Though it's unclear how long Harry and Meghan will be staying in Scotland, an event in the evening likely means the couple will be spending Valentine's Day away from Nottingham Cottage in London. Perhaps some R&R time at the Queen's home in the countryside?