25 Romantic Love Songs Guaranteed to Make You Melt

If you're in the mood for romance and your boyfriend/girlfriend/Tinder/chocolate isn't doing it for you, please enjoy this handy list of loved-up songs that will make you turn into a literal puddle. And we're not talking basics. This is a highly curated group honed from the top minds in romance (read: the MarieClaire.com staff)—we've got you covered with the best of the best.

"Friday I'm in Love" by The Cure

Most romantic line: "I don't care if Monday's black / Tuesday, Wednesday heart attack / Thursday never looking back / It's Friday I'm in love."

Vibe: Watching any given Sofia Coppola movie.

"There's a Light That Never Goes Out" by The Smiths

Most romantic line: "And if a double-decker bus / crashes into us / to die by your side / is such a heavenly way to die."

Vibe: Doodling song lyrics on your Converse.

"Love on the Brain" by Rihanna

Most Romantic line: "Must be love on the brain / That's got me feeling this way / It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good / And I can't get enough."

Vibe: Sex.

"Sea of Love" by Cat Power

Most romantic line: "Do you remember when we met? / That's the day I knew you were my pet."

Vibe: Creating a mix and feeling smug about your taste.

"Suzanne" by Leonard Cohen

Most romantic line: "Suzanne takes you down to her place near the river / You can hear the boats go by, you can spend the night forever / And you know that she's half-crazy but that's why you want to be there."

Vibe: Realizing your parents don't have terrible taste in music after all.