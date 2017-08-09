25 Romantic Love Songs Guaranteed to Make You Melt

Breaking News!

If you're in the mood for romance and your boyfriend/girlfriend/Tinder/chocolate isn't doing it for you, please enjoy this handy list of loved-up songs that will make you turn into a literal puddle. And we're not talking basics. This is a highly curated group honed from the top minds in romance (read: the MarieClaire.com staff)—we've got you covered with the best of the best.

"Friday I'm in Love" by The Cure

Most romantic line: "I don't care if Monday's black / Tuesday, Wednesday heart attack / Thursday never looking back / It's Friday I'm in love."

Vibe: Watching any given Sofia Coppola movie.

"There's a Light That Never Goes Out" by The Smiths

Most romantic line: "And if a double-decker bus / crashes into us / to die by your side / is such a heavenly way to die."

Vibe: Doodling song lyrics on your Converse.

"Love on the Brain" by Rihanna

Most Romantic line: "Must be love on the brain / That's got me feeling this way / It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good / And I can't get enough."

Vibe: Sex.

"Sea of Love" by Cat Power

Most romantic line: "Do you remember when we met? / That's the day I knew you were my pet."

Vibe: Creating a mix and feeling smug about your taste.

"Suzanne" by Leonard Cohen

Most romantic line: "Suzanne takes you down to her place near the river / You can hear the boats go by, you can spend the night forever / And you know that she's half-crazy but that's why you want to be there."

Vibe: Realizing your parents don't have terrible taste in music after all.

"Heartbeats" by The Knife

Most romantic line: "Ten days of perfect tunes / The colors red and blue / We had a promise made / We were in love."

Vibe: Feeling romantic but also 😎 because you know the original is better.

"Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis

Most romantic line: "Take my hand, take my whole life too / For I can't help falling in love with you."

Vibe: Sobbing at a wedding.

"Maps" by The Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Most romantic line: "Wait, they don't love you like I love you."

Vibe: When you were a hipster and refused to admit it.

"Halo" by Beyoncé

Most romantic line: "Hit me like a ray of sun / Burning through my darkest night / You're the only one that I want / Think I'm addicted to your light."

Vibe: The person you love doesn't love you back so you listen to this twelve times a day.

"Blu" by Mura Masa and Damon Albarn

Most romantic line: "When you touch me in that way, I just don't know what to do, love / I'm so in love."

Vibe: Riding the subway and life feels like a sad, romantic music video starring you.

"Wuthering Heights" by Kate Bush

Most romantic line: "How could you leave me / When I needed to possess you? / I hated you, I loved you, too."

Vibe: The Brontë Sisters.

"Time After Time" by Cindi Lauper

Most romantic line: "If you're lost you can look and you will find me / Time after time / If you fall I will catch you, I'll be waiting / Time after time."

Vibe: Wishing you lived in the '80s.

"In the Cold Cold Night" by The White Stripes

Most romantic line: "I see you walking by my front door / I hear the creaking of the kitchen floor / I don't care what other people say / I'm going to love you, anyway."

Vibe: Nostalgia.

"Wonderwall" by Oasis

Most romantic line: "I don't believe that anybody / Feels the way I do about you now."

Vibe: Not ashamed.

"You Send Me" by Sam Cooke

Most romantic line: "At first I thought it was infatuation / But, wooh, it's lasted so long / Now I find myself wanting / To marry you and take you home."

Vibe: Planning a wedding even though you're not engaged yet.

"Bless the Telephone" by Labi Siffre

Most romantic line: "It's nice to hear you say hello / And how are things with you? / I love you."

Vibe: Sheer beauty.

"Playground Love" by Air

Most romantic line: "I'm a high school lover / And you're my favorite flavor / Love is all, all my soul / You're my playground love."

Vibe: Watching some more Sofia Coppola movies.

"I Found a Reason" by The Velvet Underground

Most romantic line: "I found a reason to keep livin' / Oh, and the reason dear is you."

Vibe: Wes Anderson.

"Chateau Lobby #4" by Father John Misty

Most romantic line: "People are boring / But you're something else completely / Damn let's take our chances."

Vibe: Even more not ashamed.

"Nothing Compares 2U" by Sinéad O'Connor

Most romantic line: "I went to the doctor and guess what he told me? Guess what he told me? / He said girl you better try to have fun / No matter what you do, but he's a fool / 'Cause nothing compares / Nothing compares to you."

Vibe: Crying hysterically after two glasses of wine.

"In Love with You" by Erykah Badu

Most romantic line: "I remember the first time that we met yo / How could I forget? / When you smiled and I turned and said to you / Yo, you're pure and true."

Vibe: Finding your soul mate.

"Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

Most romantic line: "It's time to go home now and I've got an aching head / So I give her the car keys and she helps me to bed / And then I tell her, as I turn out the light / I say, 'My darling, you were wonderful tonight.'"

Vibe: Your mom's record collection.

"Made for You" by Alexander Cardinale

Most romantic lyrics: "Any other guy / That made you say goodbye / Must've been a fool / But darling I was made for you."

Vibe: You in high school, feeling all the feelings.

"The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra

Most romantic line: "Some day, when I'm awfully low / When the world is cold / I will feel a glow just thinking of you."

Vibe: Any movie starring Meg Ryan.

"I Could Fall in Love" by Selena

Most romantic line: "'Cause I could take in my arms / And never let go / I could fall in love with you."

Vibe: Feeling a little cheesy and a lot here for it.

