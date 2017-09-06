Watch the First Teaser for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

The next installment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story will take on one of the most notorious murders in the fashion world—Gianni Versace's 1997 murder. FX released the first teaser trailer for the show, and it looks like the tension will be nearly impossible to manage.

The teaser for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story showcases Versace's opulent Miami mansion, but there's clearly trouble in paradise. As the camera zooms out, we hear gunshots, and suddenly doves get spoked and fly away. There isn't yet a glimpse of the cast, which includes Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace, Ricky Martin as Versace's partner, Antonio D'Amico, and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

We have to wait until 2018 to watch the full series, but given the first photos of the cast decked out in their instantly iconic costumes (including a shirtless Ricky Martin), it's going to be worth the wait.

💥💥💥 . . #ACSVersace A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

