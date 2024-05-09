Netflix's Selling Sunset spinoff Selling the OC launched its season 3 on May 3, marking the return of the Newport Beach branch of the Oppenheim Group and capping off several cliffhangers from season 2. Unsurprisingly, season 3 found a way to up the drama from its previous installments, to sometimes hilarious and mildly controversial levels. Countless fans have flocked to social media to share their commentary on everything from Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's failure to launch to Sean Palmieri's divisive allegations, and that's before we get into the major developments that went down after cameras stopped filming.
Still, the question remains whether the Selling the OC cast will return for a fourth season and what it would even look like after some major cast departures. Read on for everything we know about a possible Selling the OC season 4.
Has 'Selling the OC' been renewed for season 4?
The future of Selling the OC is currently unclear. Netflix had previously renewed the series for both seasons 2 and 3, so it's now time for the streaming giant to decide whether to re-up for another two-season order (or maybe even one, but that's uncharacteristic for the Selling shows.) Per Netflix, season 3 has tallied over 10 million hours viewed in its first week out, so chances seem good for a season 4 renewal.
When would 'Selling the OC' season 4 come out?
The Selling universe, or at least the Selling shows that have been renewed for multiple seasons (miss you, Selling Tampa), have followed a quick production schedule. Typically, new seasons are greenlit two at a time and then filmed back-to-back, later releasing within just months of each other. For example, Selling the OC was renewed for seasons 2 and 3 in January 2023 and was filmed nearly back-to-back months later, with season 2 premiering in September 2023 and season 3 in May 2024.
If a renewal announcement for Selling the OC seasons 4 and 5 comes out by fall, we could see new episodes around the same time next year or by early summer 2025.
Who would be in the cast of 'Selling the OC' season 4?
While most of the Selling the OC cast would likely return for a new season, there have been major shakeups at The O Group since season 3 completed filming last summer. Firstly, the office is now down one Alexandra, with Alexandra Jarvis deciding to leave the brokerage.
In an interview with PEOPLE, Jarvis opened up about her departure from The O Group "several months ago."
"There were a lot of factors that went into my decision," she said, before mentioning the "toxic culture" exhibited by some of her castmates.
“I don't really think anyone's surprised by [my departure],” Jarvis added. “I don't really know what to say about it other than I just know when it's time to leave a party.”
Meanwhile, in perhaps less of a surprise after his tumultuous season, Sean Palmieri announced his departure from The O Group in November 2023. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the realtor said that leaving the brokerage was purely a "business move," which he was "really excited" to make.
"Unfortunately, The Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me," Palmieri shared, also revealing to the outlet that he would now work out of San Diego County.
Rounding out the departures is Tyler Stanaland, who announced in October 2023 that he was leaving to work alongside his father and brother, after considering a switch during season 3. Tyler had worked with his father for 12 years before moving to The O Group in November 2021.
“Leaving the Oppenheim Group wasn’t an easy decision, but is the right decision for me and my clients,” he told PEOPLE in an email statement.
He explained that since Selling the OC revolves around the agents at the Oppenheim Group, he would no longer appear on the series.
As of season 3's release, the rest of the show's cast are still listed as agents on The O Group's website, including Alex Hall, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, and Polly Brindle.
Notably, Ali Harper is not included on the website, but that's probably because she is not a fully licensed agent yet. In an interview with Us Weekly, the Tennessee native confirmed that she has not taken her exam yet.
“So, we are still in the process,” she told the outlet. “It’s actually taken quite a long time to get approved to take the actual exam. It’s just kind of been out of my hands.”
Quinci LeGardye is a Contributing Culture Editor who covers TV, movies, Korean entertainment, books, and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
