The 11 Most Graphic and Gorgeous Sex Scenes on TV

Talk about breaking taboos. While Mari and Desi's "anilingus" scene isn't exactly the definition of "graphic and gorgeous" we've included it here because it was SUCH a huge moment in on-screen sex. Sure, there are no rules on HBO, but Girls took things to the next level with this honest depiction of intimacy. And no, the actor who played Desi was nowhere close to doing the real thing.

"I grabbed the makeup girl and said, 'I want to smell like a cake,' so we put vanilla cream everywhere so everything smells good," Williams said. "And then I'm like, 'Grace, we're going to rig something invisible from the side but that feels like a pillow when he puts his face into it.' And, that's what we did! You wouldn't know; it's total TV magic."

Most Popular

'The Handmaid's Tale'

GIF

The sexual tension between Offred and Nick was through-the-roof during The Handmaid's Tale, and was all the more potent due to the themes of female sexual repression in the show. When the two characters finally gave into their physical desire, it was completely glorious—not to mention beautifully filmed.

"That scene, to me, is really about release for June," explained Max Minghella, who plays Nick. "I felt like I was the least important factor. This society is so terrified of female pleasure specifically, so these moments of reprieve are important. That scene was simple to shoot [because] it was more primal than anything else I worked on. Mike is uniquely gifted to shoot such scenes—he's a man with no filter. And Lizzie and I are very close and trust and respect each other. It's was a very effective combination of people to tackle a scene like that."

'Gossip Girl'

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

That's right—Gossip Girl featured a threesome, or as close as they could get to one on a network like the CW. While the sex was only implied, this was a bold move for a show made for teenagers, and helped normalize sexual experimentation.

"The show is edgy, but we have a great relationship with the network's standards-and-practices people," Dan Savage said at the time. "Whenever we do anything where we feel like we might be controversial, we have a lot of conversations. When we did our threesome episode in season three, we definitely caught some flack."

'Queer As Folk'

Brian and Justin's first hookup in Queer as Folk's pilot episode was one of the first gay sex scenes between two men on television—and that's a huge deal. "I had done graphic sex on stage already, and I just thought, It's exciting that it's going to exist," said Randy Harrison, who plays Justin. "I mean, I got frustrated with shooting sex later on in the series but, at the beginning, I just remember I was desperate for those images when I was a gay kid growing up. There were some foreign movies at the indie movie rental places that were about gay stories and sexuality that weren't pornography. When you're that desperate—they're so powerful. Especially to me as an adolescent it was—oh my god, life-changing. So I was really excited that I was going to be a part of that for other people and telling a gay story that was going to be on television."