The Best 'Normal People' Sex Scenes, Ranked

Hulu's newest original series, Normal People, is an exploration of first love and all of the ups and downs (and ups again) that come with it. Based on the 2018 novel by Sally Rooney, Normal People follows young lovers Marianne and Connell through the tumultuous early years of their romance. Its brutal honesty isn't limited to the way Marianne and Connell emotionally ravage each other; there's plenty of physical ravaging, too, by which we mean...sex. The show has a lot of sex scenes depicted in a refreshingly honest and real way that isn't typically shown on television thanks to the help of an intimacy coordinator and, well, great acting. Here, a definitive ranking of the best Normal People sex scenes from the 12-episode season. (P.S. You can sign up for a free Hulu trial here to start watching.)