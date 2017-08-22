This Linen Dress Has the Internet More Torn Than, Well, *The* Dress

The year was 2015. That February, a lady posted a picture of a dress that would destroy more friendships than Monopoly, launch a thousand memes, and change science ever after. We were so young then, so unprepared for what was about to come—which, two years later, looks to be a sort of The Dress II, albeit in a less visually dramatic but equally vigorous way.

This is what we mean: Sleeper's linen lounge dress, which has split the internet to a depth nary seen outside the political sphere. As an exercise, compare the comments on this Instagram...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Summer in #Copenhagen Photo by @nyavgjoe A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Most Popular

To those on the Facebook post promoting this story, where the fur continued to fly in that comments section too.

While the two audiences are ostensibly different, that still doesn't explain the divide between Team "So Cute" and Team "Dreadful Huge Red Tent," led by Captain Heather. To further complicate this case, the latter contingent might be interested to know that loads of fashion people, including Leandra Medine and Aurora James, have worn and liked said DHRT enough to make it part of their personal brands. (FWIW, this writer had been eyeing the DHRT for months, because it is one of those pieces that feels like not wearing real clothes at all but could have the unfortunate effect of looking like you're actually not wearing real clothes at the same time.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I changed A post shared by Leandra (Medine) Cohen (@leandramcohen) on May 19, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Dijon Orange Loungewear Dress 🍊rg @garypeppergirl #sleepermuse A post shared by Sleeper (@daily_sleeper) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Getting ready to celebrate another spin around the Sun 🌤🐋🐚 The ocean was and always has been my happy place and I'm so excited to celebrate the girl I used to be, the Woman I am now and who I am growing to be with my birthday this week. Thank you so much to all of you guys for supporting me in this amazing little journey of my life 💗🌊✌🏾🎂 A post shared by Aurora James (@aurorajames) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

A L.A moment ⭐️ A post shared by Jeanette Friis Madsen (@_jeanettemadsen_) on Nov 5, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

But while studies helped elucidate how people saw The Dress as gold and blue—something about cones and rods, IDGI either—sometimes, fashion can go beyond facts and figures. So here we have The Dress 2017, in itself another phenomenon of perception.

Courtesy

Sleeper's Loungewear Dress, $250

BUY IT: the-sleeper.com.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.