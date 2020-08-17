Not Sure About Espadrilles? 10 Pairs That Will Change Your Mind

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Espadrilles are the ultimate summer shoe. Whether flat or with a heel, these woven sandals lend themselves a sophisticated ease. You can find inspiration from classic Hollywood films—on the likes of Lauren Bacall in Key Largo and Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief—these stars gave espadrilles their gold stamp of approval.

These past few seasons we have seen the espadrille trend grow, but it was Salvatore Ferragamo who originally put them on the map. In the '30s and '40s, the Italian shoe designer made use of materials such as raffia and cork, according to the MoMA's Items: Is Fashion Modern?. Then, in the '70s, Yves Saint Laurent released his own take on the shoe, turning the traditional flat into a wedge. Today, designers send this woven shoe down the runway in many iterations.

So this summer, grab yourself a pair of this beachy style. I personally will be getting one of the lace-ups (favored by Salvador Dalí). Shop some of our best picks below.