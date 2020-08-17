Today's Top Stories
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Not Sure About Espadrilles? 10 Pairs That Will Change Your Mind

Your chunky-phobia, cured.

By Katie Attardo and Marina Liao
espadrilles
Wanyi Jiang

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Espadrilles are the ultimate summer shoe. Whether flat or with a heel, these woven sandals lend themselves a sophisticated ease. You can find inspiration from classic Hollywood films—on the likes of Lauren Bacall in Key Largo and Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief—these stars gave espadrilles their gold stamp of approval.

These past few seasons we have seen the espadrille trend grow, but it was Salvatore Ferragamo who originally put them on the map. In the '30s and '40s, the Italian shoe designer made use of materials such as raffia and cork, according to the MoMA's Items: Is Fashion Modern?. Then, in the '70s, Yves Saint Laurent released his own take on the shoe, turning the traditional flat into a wedge. Today, designers send this woven shoe down the runway in many iterations.

So this summer, grab yourself a pair of this beachy style. I personally will be getting one of the lace-ups (favored by Salvador Dalí). Shop some of our best picks below.

1 Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer net-a-porter.com
$135.00
SHOP IT

If you want espadrille wedges that go with every outfit, opt for an ivory pair like this  sweet and feminine style from Castañer. Fun fact for those obsessed with royals: Kate Middleton owns a pair of espadrilles from this label. 

2 Caprala Lace-Up Leather Espadrilles
Hereu modaoperandi.com
$255.00
SHOP IT

Your basic ballet flats just got a stylish upgrade. This flat is hand-stitched by local artisans in Alicante, Spain and has removable ankle straps for a quick little design change. 

3 Diag Canvas Espadrilles
Off-White shopbop.com
$202.00
SHOP IT

This espadrille features Virgil Abloh's signature use of ironic quotation marks with shoe laces being marked "shoe laces." The black and white coloring makes the footwear feel less summery, so you can rock it well into fall when the temperatures dip.

4 Marcella Tan Nubuck
Steve Madden
$112.95
SHOP IT

The 3.5-inch heel will give you a boost in height without forcing you to stand precariously on tiptoes. This is the perfect all-occasion shoe, suitable for those summer 2021 weddings or future resort vacations.

5 Les Sandales Tatanes Espadrilles
Jacquemus shopbop.com
$460.60
SHOP IT

If you're a fan of chunky platforms, this Jacquemus style is right up your alley. The blue midsole adds a splash of color to your outfits while the white straps and gold buckle give off clean vibes.

6 Classic 3.5" Wedge
Soludos
$95.00
SHOP IT

This timeless wedge espadrille from Soludos will stay in your shoe rotation for seasons to come. It comes in four different colors, though our favorite hue is this midnight blue hue.

7 Crystal-Embellished Canvas & Jute Espadrilles
LOEWE PAULA'S IBIZA
$590.00
SHOP IT

For an espadrille that stands out from the rest, check out this pair with glittering crystal embellishments. They add just the right amount of pizazz to draw everyone's eyes downwards.

8 Julee Flatform Espadrilles in Natural Weave
Asos Design
$21.40
SHOP IT

Your slip-on-and-go kind of shoe. For mornings, or days, when you're in a rush and can't be bothered to think about your footwear, this espadrille sandal will come in handy. It can be worn with your summer dresses, then just as easily with your fall denim bottoms.

9 Black Lion Medallion Embellished Grosgrain Espadrilles
ALIGHIERI
$84.00
SHOP IT

We love some ankle strap action and this pair brings all the drama. The shoe is made in Barcelona from grosgrain and features canvas ties with a detachable gold medallion that can be worn on an accompanying chain as a necklace.

10 The Zuzu Wedge
Stuart Weitzman stuartweitzman.com
$237.00
SHOP IT

Not a fan of self-tie straps? Opt for wedge espadrilles that already have a clasp on the ankle strap. Stuart Weitzman offers this style and it's currently on sale. Add to your checkout cart asap.

