The Sex Playlist for the Girl on Top

Get in your (erogenous) zone.

The Hottest Porn for Women on the Internet
8 Must-Try Sex Positions from Real Women
The Best Kissing Tips & Tricks
Stocksy

Hate to break it to you, Christian Grey—but we firmly believe that the hottest sex is when a woman's calling the shots. And we want a soundtrack that sets the mood for exactly that. (Right, ladies?)

Enter this fierce line-up of ladies in the driver's seat—including Rihanna, Ciara, Banks, FKA Twigs, and the legendary Nina Simone—who know what they want (and how they want it).

In order to keep things hot this evening, dim the lights and drop the needle on this 40-track playlist, which has been designed exclusively for *your* listening pleasure.

1. "Unravel Me" - Sabrina Claudio

2. "No Sleeep" - Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole

3. "Garden" - Emeli Sande feat. Jay Electronica and Áine Sion

4. "Electric" - Alina Baraz feat. Khalid

5. "$ecret" - Goapele

6. "Keep Running" - Tei Shi

7. "Crush" - Yuna feat. Usher

8. "What is Love" - Kingdom feat. SZA

9. "Do Not Disturb" - Teyana Taylor feat. Chris Brown

10. "Keep On" - Kehlani

11. "So High" - Doja Cat

12. "Collide" - Justine Skye feat. Tyga

13. "Go All Night (Let Me Roll)" -Kelela

14. "Meet Me in the Middle" - Jessie Ware

15. "Body Say" - Demi Lovato

16. "Adore" - Cashmere Cat feat. Ariana Grande

17. "Undiscovered" - Laura Welsh

18. "Treat Me Like I'm Fire" - Lion Babe

19. "Wax" - Kilo Kish

20. "Come to Me" - Bjork

21. "Bank Head (Prod. Kingdom)" - Kelela

22. "Pleasure This Pain" - Kwamie Liv feat. Angel Haze

23. "Hotter than Hell" - Dua Lipa

24. "Lovesick" - Banks

25. "Let Me In" - El Perro del Mar

26. "Sacrifices" - Tinashe

27. "I Put a Spell on You" - Nina Simone

28. "Make You Feel" - Alina Baraz feat. Galimatias

29. "Criminal" - Fiona Apple

30. "Good for You" - Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky

31. "All the Way Down" - Kelela

32. "Kiss it Better" - Rihanna

33. "Body Party" - Ciara

34. "Oh Yeah" - Bat For Lashes

35. "Two Weeks" - FKA Twigs

36. "Leisure Suite" - Feist

37. "Skin" - Rihanna

38. "Primetime" - Janelle Monáe feat. Miguel

39. "Indo" - Cassie

40. "Promise" - Ciara

