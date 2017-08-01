The Sex Playlist for the Girl on Top

Hate to break it to you, Christian Grey—but we firmly believe that the hottest sex is when a woman's calling the shots. And we want a soundtrack that sets the mood for exactly that. (Right, ladies?)

Enter this fierce line-up of ladies in the driver's seat—including Rihanna, Ciara, Banks, FKA Twigs, and the legendary Nina Simone—who know what they want (and how they want it).

In order to keep things hot this evening, dim the lights and drop the needle on this 40-track playlist, which has been designed exclusively for *your* listening pleasure.

1. "Unravel Me" - Sabrina Claudio

2. "No Sleeep" - Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole

3. "Garden" - Emeli Sande feat. Jay Electronica and Áine Sion

4. "Electric" - Alina Baraz feat. Khalid