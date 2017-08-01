The Sex Playlist for the Girl on Top
Get in your (erogenous) zone.
Hate to break it to you, Christian Grey—but we firmly believe that the hottest sex is when a woman's calling the shots. And we want a soundtrack that sets the mood for exactly that. (Right, ladies?)
Enter this fierce line-up of ladies in the driver's seat—including Rihanna, Ciara, Banks, FKA Twigs, and the legendary Nina Simone—who know what they want (and how they want it).
In order to keep things hot this evening, dim the lights and drop the needle on this 40-track playlist, which has been designed exclusively for *your* listening pleasure.
1. "Unravel Me" - Sabrina Claudio
2. "No Sleeep" - Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole
3. "Garden" - Emeli Sande feat. Jay Electronica and Áine Sion
4. "Electric" - Alina Baraz feat. Khalid
5. "$ecret" - Goapele
6. "Keep Running" - Tei Shi
7. "Crush" - Yuna feat. Usher
8. "What is Love" - Kingdom feat. SZA
9. "Do Not Disturb" - Teyana Taylor feat. Chris Brown
10. "Keep On" - Kehlani
11. "So High" - Doja Cat
12. "Collide" - Justine Skye feat. Tyga
13. "Go All Night (Let Me Roll)" -Kelela
14. "Meet Me in the Middle" - Jessie Ware
15. "Body Say" - Demi Lovato
16. "Adore" - Cashmere Cat feat. Ariana Grande
17. "Undiscovered" - Laura Welsh
18. "Treat Me Like I'm Fire" - Lion Babe
19. "Wax" - Kilo Kish
20. "Come to Me" - Bjork
21. "Bank Head (Prod. Kingdom)" - Kelela
22. "Pleasure This Pain" - Kwamie Liv feat. Angel Haze
23. "Hotter than Hell" - Dua Lipa
24. "Lovesick" - Banks
25. "Let Me In" - El Perro del Mar
26. "Sacrifices" - Tinashe
27. "I Put a Spell on You" - Nina Simone
28. "Make You Feel" - Alina Baraz feat. Galimatias
29. "Criminal" - Fiona Apple
30. "Good for You" - Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky
31. "All the Way Down" - Kelela
32. "Kiss it Better" - Rihanna
33. "Body Party" - Ciara
34. "Oh Yeah" - Bat For Lashes
35. "Two Weeks" - FKA Twigs
36. "Leisure Suite" - Feist
37. "Skin" - Rihanna
38. "Primetime" - Janelle Monáe feat. Miguel
39. "Indo" - Cassie
40. "Promise" - Ciara
