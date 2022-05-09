Saying that Rihanna is an icon doesn't really come close to how iconic she actually is.

So when it comes to sharing her self-care routine in a video on social media, obviously it's not going to be just any old "get ready with me!" clip—she's going to do it the RiRi way.

The star just shared a video captioned, "and that’s on self care bih," in which she stares straight into the camera basically the entire time. She's wearing a towel on her head, an ocean blue bra or bikini, and matching satin-y shorts, with her baby bump as proudly displayed as ever. She accessorized with gold jewelry.

Possibly even more iconically, the whole thing is set to a man's voice narrating (in what is presumably a TikTok sound or other), "All I'm saying is, there are women all over the place that watch serial killer documentaries for fun, and literally fall asleep to true crime murder podcasts 'cause it helps them to relax. The concept of murder helps them to relax, and you wanna play with her feelings? [Laughs]" Uh-mazing.

Now for the actual routine: RiRi uses two products from her eponymous Fenty Beauty line, the Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask, which she leaves on as a mask before using what I believe is the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream on her arms and baby bump.

She then calmly pours herself some ginger ale into a champagne flute, before placing a couple cucumber slices on her eyes.

And, well, it's going to be hard to top that.