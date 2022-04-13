Rihanna Is Redefining "What's Considered 'Decent' for Pregnant Women" With Her Maternity Style

There's a reason you can't imagine Rihanna browsing Target's maternity section: She's simply not down to change her wardrobe habits just because she's carrying a child.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle," she tells Vogue for their latest cover story. "I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

Anyone got a counter-argument for that? Because I sure don't. Unfortunately, RiRi's stylist (Jahleel Weaver) sounds less thrilled about it all. "I know he loses sleep over it because my measurements can literally change from hour to hour," Rihanna added. "In fact I’m sure he’s going to ask for a raise after this!"

(Image credit: Getty/Edward Berthelot)

On a more serious note, the Fenty founder shared her pregnancy dressing philosophy, which incidentally is the perfect response to trolls who think she should hide her baby bump.

"I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she told Vogue. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?" Damn right!

The star has been hailed as stretching the limits of possibility for pregnancy dressing since she announced she was expecting with ASAP Rocky. She has stepped out in a series of incredible baby bump-baring designer outfits that are true to her—and fair play. She wouldn't wear stretchy jeans pre-pregnancy, so why should she now?