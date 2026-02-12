New York Fashion Week is underway in the Big Apple as designers present their Fall/Winter '26 collections to editors, buyers, creators, and anyone lucky enough to snag a ticket to one of the various crowded venues around the city. But as someone who has attended her fair share of runway shows over the years, I know that the real style buffet is outside on the street. As photographers clamor to snap the season's new It bags, swoon-worthy outerwear, and sleek yet cozy knitwear (plus any chic shoe that can traverse the ice piles that still crowd the NYC sidewalks) I'm scouring the attendees for the best street style beauty looks.

So far this season appears to be all about a fringe. Whether blunt, wispy, micro, or curly, bangs are having a serious moment amongst the stylish set, with appearances on every hair type, texture, length, and color. And while short haircuts remain a fashion girl staple—from cunty little bobs to teeny weeny afros—long hair is most definitely making a comeback. Messy waves with rib-skimming length are giving the street style scene a decidedly '70s flavor, and ultra glossy locks are looking even more radiant under the chilly February sun.

As for the glam, this season is focusing on the lips in either a brilliant pop of ruby red or demure nude shade, paired with a glowy-but-not-too-glowy complexion that can withstand the wind and freezing temperatures. I suspect that many a show attendee remembered to leave the house only after applying a thick layer of barrier-protecting moisturizer and SPF (or maybe that's just my wishful beauty editor thinking). Either way, it's a very elegant, refined, and stylish approach to makeup this season, not quite bare-faced but not a full-on beat either. It's the perfect middle ground for the working woman on the go, whether that's running to the office or your next fashion show.

Keep scrolling for some of the best New York Fashion Week street style beauty looks from the Fall/Winter 2026 season.

Burgundy Bob Beauty

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I adore this bowl cut bob so much, but the stunning burgundy color really takes the look to another level. Is this the red hair shade that will take over 2026?

Totally TWA

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Is there anything cuter than a teeny weeny afro? Allow those cheekbones to take center stage with this chic, short cut.

Alt Hues All Day

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Who said alternative hair colors are just for the cool teens of the world? I'm obsessed with the turquoise shade on this show-goer, and paired with the trendy black nails? Perfection.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cherry Kiss

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A pop of red on the pout is my favorite street style beauty look, no matter the city or the season. This brilliant cherry shade is simply divine.

Brushed Out Curls

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As someone who didn't understand that she had wavy hair until she was 16, I typically loathe the idea of brushing out my texture. But this fluffy curl look is so editorial chic, I can't wait to recreate it for myself.

Gorgeous Grays

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Be still my heart! The stunning sliver of gray in this brunette babe's bangs is giving me life, especially as someone who is going silver in her 30s.

Copper Top Knot

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Another drop-dead-gorgeous red head outside the shows this season, with the most elegant top knot to allow that shearling coat plenty of time to shine.

Super Sleek Bixie

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The grown out pixie-meets-bob, aka the "bixie", is a forever fashion-girl favorite. I'm utterly obsessed with this chic version, and with the perfect little flippy ends, too.

Platinum Perfection

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The platinum blonde locks (with yet another set of bangs) and the rosy red lipstick is the ideal combination for winter.

Matching Maroon

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The quickest way to look like a street style star? Match your lipstick to your beret (and your gloves!) for a monochromatic maroon moment.

Barrette Babe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ella Emhoff proves, once again, that she knows her way around a hair accessory. The little barrettes in her flippy bob are too chic for words.

Bangin' Braids

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Upgrade that set of blunt bangs with an equally chic braided ponytail. It's a must-have addition to your leopard coat, trust me.

Perfectly Imperfect Pixie

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Toying with the idea of a short haircut for winter? Allow this artfully messy pixie to inspire you to get a little scissor happy.

Barrette Trio

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When it comes to hair accessories, more is most definitely more. Elevate the humble barrette with a three-part stack, and pair it with an effortless low ponytail to complete the look.

Sleek and Chic Bun

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When in doubt, go classic. A middle part and a sleek bun are a timeless combo for a reason, as seen on this show-goer.

Beautifully Boho Braids

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Like I said, length is in this season, so indulge in a set of boho braids that can nearly touch your waist. The protective style will keep your hair safe from the harsh winter weather and have you looking like a NYFW street style star.

A Pop of Crimson

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A brilliant splash of crimson on an otherwise bare face is so painfully stylish, it almost upstages Chloe King's magnificent black bonnet hat.