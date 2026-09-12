Well, folks, Labor Day has come and gone, and apparently, so has my interest in bright summer nail colors. After spending the past week in Stockholm, I’m taking a few style cues from the Swedes. These women know how to dress, and somewhere between admiring their Toteme trenches and mentally budgeting for an Acne Studios scarf, I started reconsidering my next nail color as I caught flashes of their impeccibly manicured nails. My usual summer red will always have a place, but right now, I want something a little earthier.
Conveniently, this week’s best nail looks leave me with plenty of ideas. Chocolate brown gets a sliver of pink, while olive green has me ordering my next manicure dirty, with extra olives. And if you prefer your mani with a little more going on, wait until you see the marbled set. I’d happily have that exact pattern installed as my kitchen countertops.
There’s still some shine in the mix, too. A glossy jade manicure is keeping my chrome obsession alive well into the fall so don’t put away the powder just yet. Ahead, the nail looks I’m saving for my next appointment—and probably the one after that, too.
Mint Condition
You might have to zoom in to appreciate the tiny gold detail on these olive French tips, but that minimalistic touch is so chic. Against a sheer base, the color is subtle enough for anyone who usually refuses to venture beyond a nude manicure. Consider this your gentle nudge.
Manucurist
Sauge
Chocolate-Dipped
Apparently, my favorite ice cream order also makes an excellent manicure. The glossy chocolate base leaves just a sliver of strawberry pink peeking out around the cuticle, and I love how the two shades look together on short nails. Neapolitan fans, you know what to do.
This is the nail equivalent of the brown leather bag you pull out every September and carry until spring. No nail art necessary; the rich color and glossy finish do plenty on their own. I love the short, softly squared shape, too.
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Olive & June
Patron of the Arts
Jade Glaze
Just when I think I’ve exhausted my interest in glazed nails, Zola Ganzorigt gives me another reason to ask for chrome. This pale jade set has an almost pearly finish, and it's stunning in all lights. If you’re still easing into fall colors, there’s no need to go straight to espresso.
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish - First View
Stone Cold
Someone get me the name of this countertop. The smoky brown veining over a milky base looks remarkably like polished stone, especially alongside those solid charcoal nails.
Cirque Colors
Charcoal Jelly
Foiled
A moment for silver, which I’m increasingly inclined to treat as a neutral this season. These short chrome nails look especially good piled up with jewelry, and I see no reason to choose between silver and gold. Wear both.
Cirque Colors
Sterling
French Gone Feral
For anyone who read “earthy” and worried I was about to prescribe eight plain brown manicures: absolutely not. These animal print French tips have plenty of attitude, with a sheer pink base that leaves room to appreciate all the detail.
Côte Beauty
Tobacco Nail Polish
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