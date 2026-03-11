Fashion Month has finally wrapped, and there was no shortage of awe-inspiring looks to obsess over this season. But beauty fanatics know that while the coats, shoes, and bags that will define the Fall/Winter 2026 season deserve their time in the spotlight, it's the accompanying hair and makeup that really takes a look over the top. I tend to keep a particular eye on Paris Fashion Week since it's the final leg of the month, and when glam teams tend to both take risks and offer wearable beauty trends that are primed to take over both street style and your social media feeds. And to my absolute delight, there were plenty of hair and makeup looks replayed across multiple designers as the top beauty trends found their foothold in Paris. Three's a trend, or as they say in France, jamais deux sans trois.

While minimalist makeup and barely-touched hair remain a runway staple, several shows sent decidedly maximalist glam down the catwalks this season (cue happy beauty editor dance). The smoky eye saw several iterations in both diffused black and sultry silver at Elie Saab, Hermès, Lanvin and more. Slicked back buns received the French girl treatment at Chanel and Saint Laurent, while messy, undone hair savored the spotlight at Chloé, Gabriela Hearst, and Zimmerman, among many others—in case you needed a reminder that sometimes wearing your day-three hair is the most fashionable beauty choice you can make.

So, if you're hoping to discover the upcoming season's top beauty trends straight from the Parisian runways, keep scrolling for seven hair and makeup looks that the sartorial set will be wearing ASAP.

Bless This Mess

(L to R): Gabriela Hearst; Lacoste; Nina Ricci (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Perfectly imperfect hair has long been a quintessential part of French girl beauty, but this season, designers and their glam teams took it to the next level. Slept-in hair, purposeful knots, and ample frizz defined the runways for F/W '26, far beyond the boho classic like Chloé (who added beaded hair accessories and hidden braids to models' hair), proving that it might be time to retire your hairbrush—at least until summer.

Messy by Alli Webb Rough Dry Styling Cream for Dry and Frizzy Hair $32 at Sephora Grab a rough dry styling cream to deliver moisture and provide soft separation for your lived-in look. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1" Digital Flat Iron $109.99 at QVC - US Use a titanium plate flat iron to create "S" waves anywhere your hair has gotten a little too flat.

Marvelous Mauve

(L to R): Enfants Deprimes; Ujoh; Lanvin (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Crimson red lips are utterly timeless, but I'm partial to the deeper, moodier mauve that dominated Paris Fashion Week F/W '26. There's a certain je ne sais quoi to this shade which radiates confidence and maturity, without ever feeling stuffy. Whether you prefer a just-bitten lip stain or a creamy lipstick, there are no shortage of options to add to your makeup collection to adopt this trending color.

Gucci Beauty Long Lasting Satin Lipstick - Mary Mauve $49 at Sephora Gucci's lipsticks are cult-favorites for a reason. The creamy satin finish lasts for hours, and the color payoff is divine. Laneige Juicepop Box Lip Oil Stain 12hr Hydrating Tint - Jazzy Jam $23 at Sephora This Laneige lip tint has been vetted by MC editors and we can attest to it's hydrating staying power. It's the ideal lightweight option to achieve that mauve pout.

Up in Smoke

(L to R): Elie Saab; Lanvin; Givenchy (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

There are few sexier makeup looks than a smoky eye, and Paris delivered plenty of inspiration for your next night out. Reach for your best gel eyeliners to get that gorgeous smudged look (use the corresponding sponge or a small, dense makeup brush), and don't be too precious with your application. Once again, messy is best with this Paris Fashion Week beauty trend. Apply to the waterline, along your lashes, and smudge out for a diffused, sultry eye look.

Silver Linings

(L to R): Vivienne Westwood; Hermès; Rabanne (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If classic black or brown isn't your style when it comes to your eye makeup, may I suggest a hint of silver this season? Whether a bold wash of color from brows to lashes or subtle hint at the inner corners of the eyes, this shade feels delightfully fresh and modern, especially if you're reaching for it in the daytime. Who says metallics are reserved for a night on the town?

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glidr Smudge Proof Cream Eyeshadow Stick With 12-Hour Wear - Silverspun $34 at Sephora These eyeshadow sticks come highly recommend by MC Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender, and this silver-meets-pewter shade is sure to attract some compliments. Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs - 073 Pied-de-Poule $72 at Dior If you'd rather use an eyeshadow palette with every shade you need to craft your silvery eye moment, look no further than this new Dior launch.

Coming Up Roses

(L to R): Dries van Noten: Cecilie Bahnsen; Chloé (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Blush continues to have its time in the spotlight this year, and the new season's rendition is seriously pretty. Call it the regency Bridgerton effect, but a feminine flush of rosy pink just on the apples of the cheeks appears to be the style du jour, so it might be time to reign in that blush blindness that has taken over the TikTok airwaves for the last few years. Try a cream formula and allow the heat of your fingers to melt it into the skin for a pretty, diffused effect.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick - Petal $48 at Sephora Westman Atelier's cream blushes are so dreamy and they melt into the skin with such ease. The classic baby pink Petal shade is ideal for that natural flush of color. Hermès Rose Hermès - Silky Blush Powder - 32 Rose Pommette $75.65 at Nordstrom If you want a slightly longer-lasting blush option, you can't go wrong with this stunning formula from Hermès. Use a fluffy brush to swipe the powder onto the apples of your cheeks et voilà.

I've Got the Blues

(L to R): TK; Maitrepierre; Acne Studios (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Cobalt blue and navy shades aren't just reserved to your wardrobe this season. Blue is jumping from the closet to your makeup bag, according to the Parisian runways, and whether you want to keep it to a demure winged liner look or go for bold with a matte lipstick, you're sure to turn heads if you reach for your best blues.

Violette_FR Yeux Paint Liquid Eyeshadow & Eyeliner - Dieu Bleu $32 at Sephora A true if you know, you know blue shadow, this liquid formula will not budge from day to night, and the pigment is so stunning on any skin tone. Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil - Chaos $23 at Target Add a hint of bold color to your liner with this makeup-artist staple formula. The waterproof finish ensures that you can dance the night away and still look as fierce as when you started your evening.

City Slicker

(L to R): Chanel; Saint Laurent; Cardin (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Paris proves, once again, that there is nothing chicer than a slick back bun. Grab your best hair oils and a slick stick to tame those flyaways and get seriously snatched, no matter the season. Customize the style to your beauty aesthetic with a wrapped bun or a braided updo—there's truly no wrong way to embrace this timeless beauty trend.

Nexxus Styling Slick Stick $14.69 at Amazon US A staple in the bathroom cabinets of beauty editors coast to coast, this easy-to-use slick stick will keep your hair frizz-free and locked in place all day long. Chris McMillan The Hair Gel for Buildable, Strong Hold $38 at Sephora A must-have hair gel for any slick back devotee, this formula offers hold without the crunch for a sleek and elegant chignon.

