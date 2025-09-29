A Moment of Appreciation For Ayo Edebiri's Curly Bob, Please

2025's bob takeover taught me that there are so many more ways to wear a bob than the simple blunt cut. For example, Sofia Richie reminded me that French bobs exist, while other celebrities like Tyla and Keira Knightley made the flipped bob cool again. Now, Ayo Edebiri is serving curly bob inspiration up on a silver platter, proving that bobs are one of the most effortlessly chic haircuts of them all.

The actress has spent the last few days in New York City promoting her upcoming film After the Hunt. Over the weekend, she was photographed running errands while wearing a long-sleeved, oversized white T-shirt with a sweatshirt draped over her shoulders, paired with navy blue athletic shorts. She wore black sunglasses and completed the chic, just-got-out-of-bed look by wearing her brown ringlets in a shoulder-length bob haircut.

Ayo Edebiri photographed in New York City on Sept. 27. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edebiri attended the After the Hunt red carpet at the New York Film Festival the night before, and during that event, her hair was slightly blown-out with a few natural waves, but it looks like she decided to go all in with more springy curls the following day.

Curly bobs are a great way to wear thicker textured hair when the weather is warm, but they can also give the illusion of more volume. They're also pretty easy to maintain at home. If you just added Ayo Edebiri's springy bob to your fall hair inspiration lookbook, read ahead for a few products and tools that may come in handy when styling one.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors