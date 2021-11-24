NYX's Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here

Makeup enthusiasts, get ready: For Black Friday 2021, NYX Professional Makeup is slashing the price of all of its products. The brand, known for its affordable, high-quality makeup, is a favorite among beauty lovers, and its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the perfect opportunity to stock up on many of its cult products.

From November 22 through November 25, shoppers will get 30 percent off purchases site wide and a free Vivid Brights Liner with every order. If you spend more than $50, NYX will also throw in an additional Bare With Me Hydrating Primer. Not only is NYX throwing a Black Friday sale, but the brand is extending it for an entire week: The Cyber Week sale officially begins on November 22 and lasts until November 29. (Plus, as the week goes on, the savings get bigger.)

The savings don’t stop there. For orders over $50, shoppers can choose between a Love You So Mochi Highlight Palette or Contour Intuitive Palette as a complimentary gift at checkout. And to end the week-long savings on a high note, NYX is offering 40 percent off products site wide on Cyber Monday (November 29). Not only will shoppers get a Vivid Brights Liner with each purchase, but also the Ultimate Shadow Palette in Ash with purchases over $50.

If you don’t know where to begin, don't worry. Here are some of our favorite products, from lipsticks to glitter pigments, you’ll definitely want to add to your cart.

Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick $4.90 at NYX This bestselling lipstick, infused with avocado oil and Vitamin E, effortlessly glides onto the lips for a smooth, matte finish. With just one swipe, this velvety lipstick offers full coverage color so you can say goodbye to unwanted streakiness. It's available in 24 shades.

Epic Wear Liner Stick $5.60 at NYX These eyeliner sticks are a triple threat: waterproof, transfer-proof, and fade-proof. Available in 24 matte and metallic shades, this long-wearing eyeliner lasts up to 36 hours. Create bold wings or cat eyes with just the flick of the wrist using this liner stick.

Makeup Setting Spray $5.95 at NYX After your makeup is all finished, keep it in place with this quick-drying setting spray. This cult-favorite spray effortlessly locks makeup into your skin, leaving behind a matte finish.

Total Control Pro Drop Foundation $9.80 at NYX With over 400 reviews, shoppers love this vegan, lightweight foundation. This clean product provides a natural look while offering medium to full coverage (yes, it’s buildable). Need a foundation that lasts? The cruelty-free offering maintains color for up to 12 hours and is available in 30 shades.