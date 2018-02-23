This Disturbing 'Cinderella' Diet Challenge Is Going Viral

And in other frustrating news, a really dumb body aesthetic is gaining traction on the interwebs, and guess who is NOT here for it? (Me. It’s me.)

Meet the “Cinderella weight,” a diet challenge in which the end goal is to have similar weight proportions as Cinderella—you know, that fictional, anatomically-incorrect Disney character with a waist the size of a stick? Yeah, that one. Doesn’t it already sound so happy and healthy?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The “challenge” is already allegedly becoming popular in Japan, and now, as Revelist reports, it’s catching fire on Twitter around the world.

My weight goal is actually my Cinderella weight... — c (@ultsyeoI) February 22, 2018

To reach my Cinderella weight, I’ve got to lose 49 lbs. — Chanel 🦋 (@Chanel_twt_) February 22, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Apparently, the "goal" weight is calculated by squaring a person’s height in meters, and then multiplying that number by 18—which is math we won’t do for you, because we believe your body is genuinely perfect and beautiful the way it is, and numbers shouldn’t matter. But, to give you an image, the Cinderella weight for me, a 5’11” woman, would be 128 pounds—a whopping 20 pounds less than my naturally slim, flat-butted body currently is.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Basically, a Cinderella weight aims for a body mass index of 18, which is officially classified as underweight on the BMI scale (though it should also be known that the BMI scale is basically scientifically bogus). Still, there’s nothin’ about this “diet” that promotes healthy weight loss, if you’re even into that sort of thing.

It’s bad because the weight that is the “Cinderella weight” is WAYYY lower than what is considered healthy for a normal human being. If this becomes a societal expectation of beauty, girls could be getting sick or dying because of it. — DahyunSings (@2xinternet) February 22, 2018

The comments that say they weigh even less than cinderella diet weight chart, they r naturally skinny people that doesnt gain weight whatever they do. But for people that naturally is a little bigger, those weight chart is outrangeous. — Kim HeeChul forever❤ (@theresa_edwina) February 22, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And though I’m the president, the vice president, and the treasurer of the Anti-Body Shaming Club, I can’t get behind any “trend” that promotes unrealistic and unhealthy body expectations. Sure, it’s one thing if your body already naturally falls within the random constraints of the Cinderella body type, but it’s another thing if you’re actively attempting to fit into this dumb mold. She's a cartoon character, remember?

So please, can we leave this “diet” where it belongs? In the fantastical, fictional world of fairy tales.