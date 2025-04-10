I already know 2025 will go down in fashion history as the year of the Frankenshoe trend. Mash-ups of two popular styles combined in a single piece are everywhere I turn, whether on the sidewalks outside Marie Claire HQ or in the snaps of stars like Jennifer Lawrence (in Adidas), Kendall Jenner (in Uggs), and Hailey Bieber (also in Adidas) in Los Angeles. Ballet sneakers—hybrids of ballet flats and sporty trainers—ruled the first quarter. Now, a cross between a slipper and an outdoor slide will be the next inescapable shoe trend, since it just clinched Hailey Bieber's approval.

The model went for a smoothie run with husband Justin Bieber on April 9, dressed down in an oversize sage green hoodie and cut-off jorts. Mr. Bieber matched Hailey's laid-back energy with loose pants and a piece of his own tour merch. The couple both wore comfortable shoes for their sprint in and out of the shop: Justin chose rubber-soled clogs, while Hailey opted for olive green cloud slippers over equally plush socks.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber walked side-by-side in Los Angeles, wearing their comfiest footwear. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Mules encased in the fluffy embrace of puffer jacket material aren't exactly new. Hailey Bieber's close friend Kendall Jenner first wore a North Face version of the same style in 2022 for a long weekend in the countryside. Her pair arrived right as fashion was undergoing a puffi-fication period, as inflated bags, jackets, pants, and shoes swept runways from Loewe to Acne Studios—giving down-to-earth puffers from The North Face, Ugg, and Aritzia a signal boost.

Hailey Bieber's exact take on the trend hadn't been confirmed at press time. (The contrasting sole and slim upper look to me like A.P.C's collaboration with Japanese shoe brand Subu.) But it's arriving as styles that resemble house slippers are returning to the outside world once again.

Brave Pudding has skyrocketed to "if you know, you know" status with a pair of outdoor slippers resembling fuzzy woven socks—except they've been updated with a sturdy, grippy sole. Cloud slides with winter-coat outers and puffed-up shapes are proliferating from a Marni x Hoka collaboration to Nike's shelves.

These walkable, insulated shoes are less of a fashion recession indicator and more of a sign that shoppers are seeking the comforts of home even when they're stepping out into the world. In this fashion landscape, even Hailey Bieber can't help bundling up.

