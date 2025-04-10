This Cozy Hybrid Slipper-Shoe Trend Even Earned Hailey Bieber's Stamp of Approval
The supermodel's latest outfit says this puffer coat-meets-slipper-footwear isn't just for the house.
I already know 2025 will go down in fashion history as the year of the Frankenshoe trend. Mash-ups of two popular styles combined in a single piece are everywhere I turn, whether on the sidewalks outside Marie Claire HQ or in the snaps of stars like Jennifer Lawrence (in Adidas), Kendall Jenner (in Uggs), and Hailey Bieber (also in Adidas) in Los Angeles. Ballet sneakers—hybrids of ballet flats and sporty trainers—ruled the first quarter. Now, a cross between a slipper and an outdoor slide will be the next inescapable shoe trend, since it just clinched Hailey Bieber's approval.
The model went for a smoothie run with husband Justin Bieber on April 9, dressed down in an oversize sage green hoodie and cut-off jorts. Mr. Bieber matched Hailey's laid-back energy with loose pants and a piece of his own tour merch. The couple both wore comfortable shoes for their sprint in and out of the shop: Justin chose rubber-soled clogs, while Hailey opted for olive green cloud slippers over equally plush socks.
Mules encased in the fluffy embrace of puffer jacket material aren't exactly new. Hailey Bieber's close friend Kendall Jenner first wore a North Face version of the same style in 2022 for a long weekend in the countryside. Her pair arrived right as fashion was undergoing a puffi-fication period, as inflated bags, jackets, pants, and shoes swept runways from Loewe to Acne Studios—giving down-to-earth puffers from The North Face, Ugg, and Aritzia a signal boost.
Hailey Bieber's exact take on the trend hadn't been confirmed at press time. (The contrasting sole and slim upper look to me like A.P.C's collaboration with Japanese shoe brand Subu.) But it's arriving as styles that resemble house slippers are returning to the outside world once again.
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)
A photo posted by on
Brave Pudding has skyrocketed to "if you know, you know" status with a pair of outdoor slippers resembling fuzzy woven socks—except they've been updated with a sturdy, grippy sole. Cloud slides with winter-coat outers and puffed-up shapes are proliferating from a Marni x Hoka collaboration to Nike's shelves.
These walkable, insulated shoes are less of a fashion recession indicator and more of a sign that shoppers are seeking the comforts of home even when they're stepping out into the world. In this fashion landscape, even Hailey Bieber can't help bundling up.
Shop the Slipper Shoe Trend
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
