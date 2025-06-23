Kaia Gerber's On Cloudnova Sneakers Confirm the Downfall of Slim Kicks Is Upon Us
She's following Zendaya's lead.
After months of near-ubiquitousness, we may be witnessing the downfall of slim sneakers in real time. In the past week week alone, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have all renounced streamlined trainers, instead, sporting chunky shoes from Nike, New Balance, and Salomon. And according to Kaia Gerber (fellow anti-slim sneaker activist), the takeover isn't just a phase—it's a bonafide renaissance.
On June 22, the supermodel was spotted post-workout wearing athleisure aplenty. Gerber proved her Pilates princess status in a black matching set, comprised of a bralette and biker shorts. The fitness staples are likely a Vuori find, as Gerber rarely sports any other brand.
The model styled her set with a pair of sneakers from Zendaya's favorite footwear brand. Gerber's On Cloudnovas were made of white micro-mesh, with rubber treads. Meanwhile, her bulky tube socks gave the contemporary kicks a retro feel.
Using context clues, it seems the model had other plans after class (i.e. not just running home to shower and change). She carried two bags—her slouchy ivory tote juxtaposed against her sleek black shoulder bag.
Gerber is one of On's most notable celebrity supporters, following in Zendaya's lead. The Saturday Night actor first began sporting the sneaker brand in April, when she debuted her own pair of viral $160 Cloudtilts. Similar in design, Cloudtilts are like the Cloudnova X's younger, sportier sister. They're ultra-cushioned and feature the brand's signature CloudTech soles. Brand Ambassador Zendaya modeled the same style in the now-viral futuristic campaign.
Gerber's only two months into her On streak, and she's already purchased her second pair. In celebrity speak, that means they're well worth the splurge.
Shop On Sneakers Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.