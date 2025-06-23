Kaia Gerber's On Cloudnova Sneakers Confirm the Downfall of Slim Kicks Is Upon Us

After months of near-ubiquitousness, we may be witnessing the downfall of slim sneakers in real time. In the past week week alone, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have all renounced streamlined trainers, instead, sporting chunky shoes from Nike, New Balance, and Salomon. And according to Kaia Gerber (fellow anti-slim sneaker activist), the takeover isn't just a phase—it's a bonafide renaissance.

On June 22, the supermodel was spotted post-workout wearing athleisure aplenty. Gerber proved her Pilates princess status in a black matching set, comprised of a bralette and biker shorts. The fitness staples are likely a Vuori find, as Gerber rarely sports any other brand.

The model styled her set with a pair of sneakers from Zendaya's favorite footwear brand. Gerber's On Cloudnovas were made of white micro-mesh, with rubber treads. Meanwhile, her bulky tube socks gave the contemporary kicks a retro feel.

Using context clues, it seems the model had other plans after class (i.e. not just running home to shower and change). She carried two bags—her slouchy ivory tote juxtaposed against her sleek black shoulder bag.

Kaia Gerber is spotted post-Pilates wearing chunky On sneakers. (Image credit: TheImageDirect)

Gerber is one of On's most notable celebrity supporters, following in Zendaya's lead. The Saturday Night actor first began sporting the sneaker brand in April, when she debuted her own pair of viral $160 Cloudtilts. Similar in design, Cloudtilts are like the Cloudnova X's younger, sportier sister. They're ultra-cushioned and feature the brand's signature CloudTech soles. Brand Ambassador Zendaya modeled the same style in the now-viral futuristic campaign.

In April 2025, Kaia Gerber hopped on the On bandwagon with a pair of chunky white sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber's only two months into her On streak, and she's already purchased her second pair. In celebrity speak, that means they're well worth the splurge.

Shop On Sneakers Inspired by Kaia Gerber

