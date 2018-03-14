Today's Top Stories
1
What It's Like to Die Online
2
The 'Fantastic Beasts' 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here
3
'The Crown' Paid Claire Foy Less Than Matt Smith
4
25 Ridiculously Pretty (and Fun) Spring Nail Ideas
5
Selena Will Launch Her First RTW Coach Collection

The Internet Is Shading Kim Kardashian's New "Cheetos" Orange Concealer

"TF we supposed to do with that orange-ass setting powder?"

Getty/Instagram

Imagine scarfing down an entire bag of Cheetos, and then rubbing your dust-caked fingers under your eyes. Great image, right? Welp, apparently that's the look you might get if you try one of the darkest concealer shades in Kim Kardashian's new three-step concealer kits.

The beauty mogul revealed a photo of her new campaign #ConcealBakeBrighten—meant to be an easy process that even beginners can follow—on her Instagram story yesterday. "I felt like the three-step process was really strong, and it's what Mario and I have really perfected for all these years," Kim said in an interview with Allure.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But with only 16 concealers (a noticeably small range of shades for the zillions of skin tones in the world) KKW Beauty fans are wondering if the new launch is truly that inclusive, especially when the darkest shades in the line look Cheetos-level orange.

So after @trendmood1 posted a first look of the KKW concealers to Instagram, the shade gate was officially opened. "Nothing inclusive about this collection, only a brand that's quick to slap a name on a product," commented one user, while another user questioned, "TF we supposed to do with that orange ass setting powder?"

The controversy quickly jumped to Twitter too.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kim tried to explain her shade-range thought process in the interview, noting, "I see everything that's out there, and then we start testing it on a bunch of different people, which includes models and everyday people. We try them on so many different skin tones, take pictures, and see what people are liking, and do so many focus groups."

Clearly, her focus groups missed the mark. The concealers don't officially launch until March 23, but maybe she'll reconsider and give the range another shot? Probably not. But hey, we can hope, right?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fresh Faces
Kylie Jenner's Style Evolution
The Future is Female
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 How to Wear Last Night's Party Outfit to the Office Today
7 Mid-Party Emergencies and How to Fix Them
Zendaya *Epically* Gets Down to Beyoncé's 'Lemonade', Gives Us the Best Video of the Day
Spring Party Ideas to Steal from Our Fresh Faces Event
How to Get Nicola Peltz's Beauty Look from Our Fresh Faces Party
See the Candid Photobooth Pics from Marie Claire's Fresh Faces Party
Exclusive: Get Ready with Nicola Peltz for Our Fresh Faces Party
All the Best Looks from Marie Claire's Fresh Faces Party