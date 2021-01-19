One thing we know for sure: The quality of our skin has so much to do with what we put inside our bodies. I know this better than most: One week after I discovered that the Duane Reade near my apartment gets daily deliveries of Krispy Kremes, my skin dramatically rebelled against my sugar consumption. Disappointing? Yes. Probably good for me in the long term? Also yes. Now, the solution to these woes could be eating foods rich in skin-loving ingredients. Unfortunately, leafy greens and water are not the tastiest of snacks, no matter how hard I try to trick myself. But there's another option: Skincare supplements! Though they can get a bad rap, supplement companies are working harder than ever to pack their capsules with ingredients that are proven to be beneficial to our bodies, and by extension, our skin.

When we give our bodies the vitamins and minerals they need, everything else slowly improves—and after all, the skin is the largest organ in the body. This isn't to say that a pill a day will keep the wrinkles away, but they do give your skin a fighting chance. Below, you can find seven of the best-reviewed supplements on the market, all targeted to different skin concerns. Pop a pill, revel in the results.

For Acne 1. HUM Nutrition Daily Cleanse® Clear Skin and Body Detox Dietary Supplement $26.00 at nordstrom.com With algae and detoxifying herbs in each capsule, this supplement is ideal for anyone dealing with pesky breakouts. Not only do these capsules help reduce acne-causing toxins, but they also help detoxify other internal organs like the liver and kidneys as an added bonus.

For Sun Damage 2. Murad Environmental Shield Internal Skincare $39.00 at amazon.com Sun damage is the death of good skin, which is why protection is essential. Though daily SPF use is always recommended, these supplements contain powerful antioxidants that help protect the skin from free radical damage than can come from UV beams and pollution.

For Aging 3. TULA SKINCARE Daily Probiotic + Skin Health Complex Dietary Supplement $39.00 at nordstrom.com Packed with probiotics, ceramides, and vitamin C, these pills are ideal for both the body and the skin. While probiotics make sure that your gut is in tip-top shape, ceramides and vitamin C help the skin retain moisture, leading to a more lifted, youthful appearance.

For Hair, Nails, and Skin 4. DL.MD Liquid Multi-Vitamin Supplement $45.00 at sephora.com This supplement comes in liquid form, meaning it absorbs faster than a standard capsule. With vitamins C and E, and plenty of biotin, your hair, nails, and skin will thank you. As an added bonus, this liquid is berry flavored, making it a yummy daily treat as well.

For Dry Skin 5. The Nue Co Skin Hydrator Dietary Supplement $45.00 at nordstrom.com Hydration is the missing ingredient for so many of the skin's woes. While drinking gallons of water every day sounds like a nice idea in theory, the Nue Co makes it easy to get all the hydration you need, with just one small capsule. With collagen, aloe, and hyaluronic acid, you can look forward to plumped, ultra-hydrated skin, from the inside out.

For Dull Skin 6. Love Wellness Good to Glow Skin Care Supplement $24.99 at amazon.com The key to glowing skin is to give your body all the vitamins it desires, which Love Wellness has compiled into this product. With collagen, vitamin E, and biotin, this daily supplement will help anyone who feels like their skin is looking a bit lackluster as of late.