Today's Top Stories
1
What It's Like to Die Online
2
The 'Fantastic Beasts' 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here
3
'The Crown' Paid Claire Foy Less Than Matt Smith
4
25 Ridiculously Pretty (and Fun) Spring Nail Ideas
5
Selena Will Launch Her First RTW Coach Collection

Apparently, a “Penis Facial” Exists, and I’m Screaming

And it's all about that good, good foreskin.

Stocksy

I’ll just cut to the chase, because I know what y’all are here for. Yes, a “penis facial” exists, and, yes, it actually involves human penises, and no, this isn’t just a slow set-up for a porno.

Getty Images

In an interview with Vogue Australia, actress Cate Blanchett said the craziest beauty treatment she’s ever tried was something called a penis facial, and it was, surprisingly and gleefully (for me), at the suggestion of her Oceans 8 co-star Sandra Bullock, who I personally love a lot.

“Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial, and it’s something,” said Blanchett. “I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just ‘cause it smells a bit like sperm—there’s some enzyme in it, so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial.”

Yes, your favorite beautiful people just said that and did that. And though the name sounds silly, there’s actually some truth to it: The facial involves microneedling the skin with stem cells derived from the foreskin of Korean baby boys, said Louise in an interview with New Beauty, thus the playful “penis facial” name.

Related Stories
I've Been Using Conditioner Wrong My Whole Life
Doctors Say Try *This* to Shorten Your Period
'Fruit Juice' Is Spring's Biggest Hair Color Trend

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“The foreskin is collected during circumcision, and the stem cells are then harvested and extracted through a centrifuge,” said Louise. “During the facial treatment, a special electric microneedling wand is used to help the stem cells and peptides absorb deeper into the skin, where the active ingredients help stimulate the production of collagen.” Which, in turn, can help your skin look smoother, firmer, and brighter.

Though the whole thing sounds weird, the treatment has actually been around for a while—just probably called by a different name by most aestheticians—and foreskin-derived stems cells have been found in skincare products for years. Still, I like to think of Bullock and Blanchett casually referring to their penis facials in conversations with unsuspecting people. Ah, to be rich and famous.

Related Story
You Can Now Get A Non-Surgical Face Lift

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Kim K's New Concealer Is Being Compared to Cheetos
Please Gaze Upon This Extra AF Princess Makeup
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'Fruit Juice' Is Spring's Biggest Hair Color Trend
Terrifying "Halo Brows" Are Trying to Be a Thing
Chanel Messy Buns at Paris Fashion Week
Meet the Female Surgeons Changing the World
Eiza González Wore a $9 Mascara to the Oscars
Armie Hammer Wore Eye Patches for the Oscars
Emma Stone Said IDGAF and Wore Pants to the Oscars
Scientists Find the Cure for Terrible Selfies