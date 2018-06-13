Guys, Kim K just dyed her hair the most un-Kim-K-like color ever, and the look would delight everyone from Eiffel 65 to the Blue Man Group. Yes, Kim has officially swapped her brunette hair for a deep shade of midnight blue—i.e. the same color as your dark-wash jeans—and I am freaking feeling it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kim’s new color first surfaced yesterday on the Instagram of her hairstylist Chris Appleton, who posted a photo of Kim at the preview of Kanye West’s new Yeezy line (which, by the way, has inspired some, uh, thoughts). Appleton captioned the photo “Blue Black,” clearly a nod Kim’s entire lewk, which was part-chic, part-futuristic, part-blueberry.

In the photo, Kim is wearing skin-tight navy-blue pants and a long-sleeve top, along with thigh-high suede boots and hair dyed to match, giving her the appearance of a monochromatic superhero.

Though Appleton hasn’t offered any details on the dye job, I’m guessing the color is semi-permanent, so don’t be surprised if she shows up on your Insta feed tomorrow with her brown hair back in action. Check out more of Kim’s hair transformations from the past, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Gonna miss the pink 💞🍬👛🌸🍭🎀 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2018 at 7:44am PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below