Kim Kardashian Just Dyed Her Hair Dark, Inky Blue

“I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa,” said Kim’s hair.

Shutterstock

Guys, Kim K just dyed her hair the most un-Kim-K-like color ever, and the look would delight everyone from Eiffel 65 to the Blue Man Group. Yes, Kim has officially swapped her brunette hair for a deep shade of midnight blue—i.e. the same color as your dark-wash jeans—and I am freaking feeling it.

Kim’s new color first surfaced yesterday on the Instagram of her hairstylist Chris Appleton, who posted a photo of Kim at the preview of Kanye West’s new Yeezy line (which, by the way, has inspired some, uh, thoughts). Appleton captioned the photo “Blue Black,” clearly a nod Kim’s entire lewk, which was part-chic, part-futuristic, part-blueberry.

Blue Black @kimkardashian #yeezyseason8 #chrisappletonhair @makeupbyariel

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on

In the photo, Kim is wearing skin-tight navy-blue pants and a long-sleeve top, along with thigh-high suede boots and hair dyed to match, giving her the appearance of a monochromatic superhero.

Though Appleton hasn’t offered any details on the dye job, I’m guessing the color is semi-permanent, so don’t be surprised if she shows up on your Insta feed tomorrow with her brown hair back in action. Check out more of Kim’s hair transformations from the past, below.

Gonna miss the pink 💞🍬👛🌸🍭🎀

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

