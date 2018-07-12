Meghan Markle Has Been Doing Her Own Makeup Without You Noticing

Meghan Markle has officially been a royal for almost two months now, and while some aspects of her life are radically different (like, uh, having the future king as her father-in-law), others are surprisingly the same, like the fact that Meghan still does her own makeup. At least, sometimes. (Royals! They’re just like us! Ish!)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been highly visible this week, attending the RAF service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday before leaving for Ireland for their first overseas tour as a couple. But one thing that apparently wasn't on the packed agenda? Time spent with a makeup artist.

The Receipts

Yesterday, makeup artist Daniel Martin (yes, that’s the very same Daniel Martin who created Meghan’s simple, glowy look for her wedding) Instagrammed a photo of the couple at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, writing, “Can we say my love #Meghanmarkle looking #chic AF in @dior today! 🖤 #slay👑”

In the pic, Meghan is wearing her now-trademark sleek chignon, dewy foundation, nude lips, and a subtle smoky eye with thick lashes. All in all, not too different from her wedding-day makeup.

The Reveal

Though it looks like Martin’s work, he revealed to a fan that he had nothing to do with Meghan’s look, responding to a comment on Instagram with, “I didn't [do the makeup] but she's so good herself, right!?” and “She did her makeup herself for this.”

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone that an ex-Hollywood actress is capable of doing her own makeup, especially one who was obsessed with all things beauty long before she ever met Harry. And it also makes sense that Martin, who lives in New York City, wouldn't be following Meghan from engagement to engagement for the rest of her life.

Getty Images

Of course, Tuesday could have been a one-off instance of makeup autonomy, but I'd be willing to bet that Meghan has been doing her own makeup for weeks without any of us noticing. She is, after all, a regular human being underneath all of the royal fame.

Though Meghan has yet to personally call me to give me the breakdown of the products she’s been using to create her looks, I’m guessing at least a few of them come from her list of beloved products, which she used to publicly gush about.



And yes, I’ve gathered them all for you, below, so you can attempt to look like a royal yourself, too. Better book a ticket to Ireland, stat.